SPIKE Protein Detoxifier formulation to manage LONG COVID as well as the amount of COVID vaccine mRNA spike protein in your body & inhibit effects & blood vessel blockage, supporting T-cell activity
Spike protein post vaccine or virus is very toxic and can be debilitating and deadly; see also FLCCC details in my prior embedded substack
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
More Snake Oil to cure things which cannot be cured, once the vaccines have hit the blood stream and go past the brain blood barrier - any "cure" has to be able to do the same thing, or it can't possibly work, but how would you know if it did because it is at a molecular level and not visbile to the human eye: See Electron Microscope studies of blood at cellular level and the nanotechnology to be found there: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-mindset-of-dr-robert-young-on-blood-clots-pleomorphism-the-jibby-jab-t-cruzi-h-vulgaris?postId=3704e561-ae34-4a1b-98f5-ded468531d93&utm_campaign=5003d1c8-c42a-4ec7-837d-42a0d74c29a2&utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&utm_content=ca364f20-ac6e-41bf-9814-33ce0b02ff77&cid=8bec1d4c-3773-415a-83c2-1694daa095a4
The vaccines are going to do what the vaccines were designed to do and stiff shit on that, however, if you have concerns about: Dr. Madej is also featured in a viral video warning people about experiment mRNA and viral vector shots. She said in a recent interview with The New American:
“The Supreme Court ruled that if there is anything synthetic, not from nature, inside of our genome, then whoever owns the patent on those synthetic parts now owns part or all of you as a human. That means Bill and Melinda Gates, The Department of Defense, [and others] can literally own a human being. If this synthetic code is taken up into your genome, by law, you could be owned overnight.”
Living, man-made micro-organism is patentable subject matter as a “manufacture” or “composition of matter” within the meaning of the Patent Act of 1952. The fact that the organism sought to be patented is alive is no bar to patentability.
The case that provides the blueprint for pharmaceutical companies claiming ownership of your genes is Association for Molecular Pathology v. Myriad Genetics, Inc., 569 U.S. 576 (2013). This case originated from a Utah-based company called Myriad Genetics.
The company isolated the location and sequence of naturally-occurring genes called BRCA1 and BRCA2. Mutations in these genes positively correlate with predispositions to breast and ovarian cancers. Myriad filed patents on these genes in 1994 and 1995, respectively. The patents gave Myriad exclusive rights to cancer genetic testing that isolated natural DNA strands and created synthetic complementary DNA (cDNA) that resembled the original isolated strands.
The USPTO granted both patents in 1998. At least 2,000 other human genes had been patented through 2010, according to the New York State Bar. But the Myriad patents hindered other scientists from doing research on naturally-occurring BRCA1 and BRCA2, and thus hindered breast and ovarian cancer testing by other companies.
Notice how all these so-called doctors and scientists avoid pointing fingers at Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson et al. when someone dies within hours, days or weeks of receiving their shots. It’s almost as if said doctors and scientists are carefully navigating the trademark and patent landscape. They don’t want to trespass on someone else’s property, if you will. Moderna owns several mRNA patents. Doctors and hospitals wanting a piece of the mRNA pie cannot bite the hand that feeds them.
The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your genetic code, making you “genetically-modified.” Granted mainstream media say the foregoing is “conspiracy theory.” But Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) the shots change your genetic code and 2) the shots do not stop the spread of COVID-19. He says the Moderna shot is “hacking the software of life” (at the 0:43 second mark, but the whole video is…disturbing). Viral vectors do the same thing.
The Covid Blog
So do these companies “own you” once you get the shots? Well, they own mice and bacteria created with their inventions. Once you get these shots, you are no longer a “naturally-occurring” human being. Prosthetic limbs, breast implants, etc. are not “natural” per se. But they are removable and not part of what fundamentally makes you human. Gene therapy is irreversible. Do the math yourself.
Which begs the question: Why then the money spent on these vaccines, the nudging by press of the obsolete humans, or the ulterior motive behind them, which is what – destroy humanity down to 40,000 tops or less – conveniently blaming a virus or the vaccines, as the cause for that happening, while repurposing obsolete humans by taking control of the mind and bodies of those who survive the virus and the vaccines, for what purpose: a bio/robot, which in turn osoletes all military technology immediately, so win/win and little financial expenditure necessary, from the legally vaccinated, non-human multiple resources, to hand?
However, the installed nanotechnology runs on the bodies electricity and therein is its vulerability - touch a 12 volt DC cattle fence with both hands to short out the nanotechnology and it takes one second to do. in the same way as killing Lyme Disease, possibly onset Cancer and other blood borne diseases and no more contact from the computer to its human clone possible, or for any other reason, like a self destruct order
An alternative way: Touching the 12 volt DC car spark plug leads with both hands - turn over a cold car engine once, the jolt will do the job and both ways take one second to do - a good defense from an incoming bio/robot too - short the fucking thing out.
There is risk in everything and this too, but what is your alternative in the short or longer term, when you do nothing?
Just think - so many tries to successfully exterminate us, at the costs of billions of tax payers dollars and political nudging and it all comes down to, probably, is my simple free salt water cure for all viruses and bacteria, so you can't get Covid ever and my one second 12 volt DC electric shock to kill off their injected nanotechnology, which would make 5G robots of all the vaccinated, that "they" did not kill first by 5G command (Android looking for Bluetooth to discover your vaccine injected nanotechnology number) FAIL Moderna, Pfizer, all other vaccine makers, Politicians, The Elite and all. Much Laughter!!
My best friend (coerced in to getting two Pfizer's by his neurotic, self-centered wife, who just had to fly somewhere) finally listened to me and went on an extended NAC protocol. He is not quite the athlete he once was, and was in my town last week, and I barely recognized him, 18 months post jab.
Once a definitive solution is available, it is incumbent upon us purebloods and dissidents, to spread the word. My friend ONLY gets his news from Fox. he can quote Tucker as verse, and refuses to read anything on Gab, or watch videos on Odysee. it is almost as though his jewish overlords shunt his brain to ground, when real truth is required.