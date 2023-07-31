Spike protein optimal detoxification as the science matures with optimal comparative effectiveness research (McCullough): Nattokinase 2000 FU (100 mg) twice daily; Bromelain 500 mg once daily
Nano/Liposomal Curcumin 500 mg twice daily; multiple exposures to both sources of spike protein highly problematic, both sources of spike protein very toxic & stays in body so REMOVAL/detox is KEY!
Base Spike Detox (BSD) for 3-12 or more months comprised of:
Nattokinase 2000 FU (100 mg) twice daily
Bromelain 500 mg once daily
Nano/Liposomal Curcumin 500 mg twice daily
‘Approximately ~25% of the US adult population did not take a COVID-19 vaccine according to the COVID States Report. Many of these individuals fought very hard to avoid genetic injections, however, most have had SARS-CoV-2 infection one or more times. The 75% who took one or more shots ended up getting the respiratory illness when the vaccines failed them, so they have had even more exposure to the Wuhan wild type Spike protein. What is happening with SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein accumulating in the human body? It is not easily cleared by human peptidases and can be found in virtually every tissue and organ. Hence we have a heavy reliance on Base Spike Detox (BSD) for 3-12 or more months comprised of:
Nattokinase 2000 FU (100 mg) twice daily
Bromelain 500 mg once daily
Nano/Liposomal Curcumin 500 mg twice daily’
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
We need the interaction data for this regime. If a person is on a number of meds (i.e. thyroid replacement, metformin for diabetes, etc) can they still safely take this regime?
Rubbish. The synthetic mRNA vaccines, loaded with Graphene Oxide nanotubes (https://nanografi.com/carbon-nanotubes/) pass through the Brain Blood Barrier into the inner workings of the body in the Lipid packages, in their billions, as was intended. Nothing is going to remove them by swallowing anything which goes down into the stomach acids where it is broken down and expelled from the body as piss or shit. The only way to "handle" the nanotechnology installed, is the same way that it was injected in the first place. Cures cost you money - get it?