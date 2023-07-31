Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Decode the World's avatar
Decode the World
Jul 31, 2023

We need the interaction data for this regime. If a person is on a number of meds (i.e. thyroid replacement, metformin for diabetes, etc) can they still safely take this regime?

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Christine's avatar
Christine
Aug 1, 2023

Rubbish. The synthetic mRNA vaccines, loaded with Graphene Oxide nanotubes (https://nanografi.com/carbon-nanotubes/) pass through the Brain Blood Barrier into the inner workings of the body in the Lipid packages, in their billions, as was intended. Nothing is going to remove them by swallowing anything which goes down into the stomach acids where it is broken down and expelled from the body as piss or shit. The only way to "handle" the nanotechnology installed, is the same way that it was injected in the first place. Cures cost you money - get it?

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