Base Spike Detox (BSD) for 3-12 or more months comprised of:

Nattokinase 2000 FU (100 mg) twice daily Bromelain 500 mg once daily Nano/Liposomal Curcumin 500 mg twice daily

‘Approximately ~25% of the US adult population did not take a COVID-19 vaccine according to the COVID States Report. Many of these individuals fought very hard to avoid genetic injections, however, most have had SARS-CoV-2 infection one or more times. The 75% who took one or more shots ended up getting the respiratory illness when the vaccines failed them, so they have had even more exposure to the Wuhan wild type Spike protein. What is happening with SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein accumulating in the human body? It is not easily cleared by human peptidases and can be found in virtually every tissue and organ. Hence we have a heavy reliance on Base Spike Detox (BSD) for 3-12 or more months comprised of: