What is your energy policy? Tell us about foreign affairs. Your views on birder services, on ICE? On police? Tell us how you deal with inflation, about crime on the street, tell us. On funding for the police. Tell us your view on men competing in women sports. Tell us. And much more.

‘Forget I said that’! is the left’s motto to you, so that you forget and pretend Kamala did not say that…they think you are that stupid!

Yet until the serious questions come, we must now contend with the Democratic National Convention (DNC) and it is billed as being a transformative event! Biden’s poor debate performance with 45 created quite the stir in the democrat party. Biden’s corpse-like appearance and demeanor was, well, quite demeaning. His staged presence that evening left even the staunchest of party supporters crying out replace the ancient artifact of the last 4 years. The cry was heard, and Biden ceremoniously stepped out of the race.

The DNC will hold its 4-day ritual from August 19-22 in Chicago. An excerpt from the DNC webpage at demconvention.com:

“Democrats will rally around our Democratic nominees for President and Vice President of the United States…will show America what Democrats stand for and tell the story of our proven track record of delivering progress for real people. But the story is far from over.” Far from over…indeed.

‘Forget I said that’!

You see, the democrats are cooking up a giant pot of something and the stench is downright putrid, rank…evil. With some hesitation they sacrificed the cadaver in exchange for a warm body. Harris…maybe? maybe not? Maybe a fresh face…hell, a virgin on an altar because nothing this party does surprises me. While the initiation ceremony is taking place they will play the entire country a fool. Yes folks, a play…a big theatre company…send in the clowns… a cast of colorful characters, rainbow hair, costumes, masks…the whole nine yards. Maybe, just maybe the DNC will pull a rabbit out of the hat and actually discuss COVID, the fraud of fake COVID, the harms of COVID, and the deadly mRNA vaccines? Could they? Would they usurp the RNC that whitewashed COVID in their convention, and had ZERO mention of the greatest public health disaster in US history.

From the DNC: “Democrats will come together to build on our progress, lay out what’s at stake in this election, and unite around our shared values of democracy and freedom to create a future for all Americans.” An esoteric collection of words that are strung together to both pacify and quell the voters. A rallying cry that pretends to care about your rights, your freedom…a playact, a bluff, a false front, an impersonation.

‘Forget I said that’!

Now that the masked stiff has been ousted, they will put on a show, the likes of which this country has never seen…a grand finale of sorts! A show with several “contestants” vying for the coveted president and vice president roles. A show of choice, with votes cast…high energy, excitement a big coming together. By definition, like a group of atoms bonding together…Molech-cules. A demonstration, a demo to showcase and exemplify their experience and range in their craft.

The DNC will tout the demon-crat party as the party of truth. The party of democracy. The party of my body, my choice…unless it involves mandates for vaccines or masks, but I digress. The party of “by the people, for the people”. Oh yes, they will proclaim themselves to be all the things they are not. “Do Not Listen to What They Say, Look at What They Do” …Vladimir Jankelevitch.

‘Forget I said that’!

One big veil of deceit, pulled over the eyes of our country the past 4 years. Right now we have social media and IT scrubbing Kamala Harris’s social media and internet history that was disastrous. Now they are remaking Kamala and removing her complete social media IT internet history. God help us all if we allow this, if we let it happen again on November 5, 2024. Eyes wide open America. Read between the lines and always…always read the fine print.

Godspeed my fellow Americans…Godspeed!