Srečko Šorli et al's updated research looking at the UK's COVID vaccine data clarify that there is Increased Mortality after COVID-19 Vaccination; Vaccinated infected groups appear to have higher
average mortality than their non-vaccinated infected counterparts.'; the mortality of the vaccinated coronavirus infected groups was 14.5% higher on average than the mortality of non-vaccinated
‘Calculations were performed for each of the following 5-4 week intervals: weeks 35-38 (2021), weeks 39-42 (2021), weeks 43-46 (2021), weeks 47-50 (2021), and weeks 50(2021)-1(2022).
The results obtained confirm that the mortality of the vaccinated coronavirus infected groups was 14.5% higher on average than the mortality of non-vaccinated coronavirus infected groups. Conclusion: Vaccinated infected groups appear to have higher average mortality than their non-vaccinated infected counterparts.’
SOURCE:
https://www.primescholars.com/articles/forgotten-primum-non-nocere-and-increased-mortality-after--covid19-vaccination.pdf
To be fair, the unhealthiest people with the most comorbidities, are also the ones most encouraged to be vaccinated. Healthy people stayed away from hospitals and doctors. That may play a part in these numbers, too. There are many confounding considerations with all this statistics and the reporting.
Thank you for this! Saying that the unvaxxed are the ones getting sick and dying has always been a lie! Maybe I should forward this article to Ohio's Senator Sherrod Brown. My letter to him received this insane canned response:
"More than 1 million Americans have lost their lives to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including more than 41,000 of our neighbors and friends in Ohio. More than 95 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in Ohio have been unvaccinated individuals. Each of these lives lost is one too many, and I am dedicated to ensuring Ohio has the tools and resources to keep us all safe and healthy and to combat both the health and economic impacts of this virus. The best way for us to curb the continued spread of COVID-19 and get our society and economy back on track is for people to choose to get vaccinated. All the COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved or authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in the United States are safe and effective, and they save lives."