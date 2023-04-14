‘Calculations were performed for each of the following 5-4 week intervals: weeks 35-38 (2021), weeks 39-42 (2021), weeks 43-46 (2021), weeks 47-50 (2021), and weeks 50(2021)-1(2022).

The results obtained confirm that the mortality of the vaccinated coronavirus infected groups was 14.5% higher on average than the mortality of non-vaccinated coronavirus infected groups. Conclusion: Vaccinated infected groups appear to have higher average mortality than their non-vaccinated infected counterparts.’

SOURCE:

https://www.primescholars.com/articles/forgotten-primum-non-nocere-and-increased-mortality-after--covid19-vaccination.pdf