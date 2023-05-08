STATINS are IMO of NO real benefit & the public has been lied to and deceived, be very careful! Analysis by Byrne & Demasi et al. suggests (n=21 trials, 144,000) no consistent relationship between
lowering LDL-C with statins and death, heart attack or stroke; did not necessarily translate into a meaningful benefit for the patient; RRR of 29% becomes ARR of 1.3%, doctors are deceiving patients
SOURCE:
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/article-abstract/2790055
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
‘In this meta-analysis of 21 randomized clinical trials in primary and secondary prevention that examined the efficacy of statins in reducing total mortality and cardiovascular outcomes, there was significant heterogeneity but also reductions in the absolute risk of 0.8% for all-cause mortality, 1.3% for myocardial infarction, and 0.4% for stroke in those randomized to treatment with statins compared with control, with relative risk reductions of 9%, 29%, and 14%, respectively. A meta-regression was inconclusive regarding the association between the magnitude of statin-induced LDL-C reduction and all-cause mortality, myocardial infarction, or stroke.
Meaning The study results suggest that the absolute benefits of statins are modest, may not be strongly mediated through the degree of LDL-C reduction, and should be communicated to patients as part of informed clinical decision-making as well as to inform clinical guidelines and policy.’
Byrne & Demasi et al. did a fine piece of work here. This graph by them is critical as it shows the potent lie told to us by doctors, academic researchers, and pharma by reporting the relative risk reduction (RRR) instead of absolute risk reduction (ARR).
It is such a devastating lie, let us look at this example:
For example, if your baseline risk of having a stroke is 0.2% and taking a drug A reduces that risk to 0.1%, then in relative terms the risk is halved so this is a 50% RRR (control event rate - experimental event rate/control event rate) x100% so 0.2-0.1/0.2 x 100=50%), yet in absolute terms this is only 0.1% (ARR) which is 0.2-0.1=0.1%.
Another major flaw is the often use of composite endpoints e.g. cardiovascular events, whereby non-patient important outcomes prejudice the results often when the patient-important primary outcomes (hard, objective outcomes) offer fewer events to the totals.
‘JAMA Internal Medicine has published our new systematic review and meta-analysis on 21 statin trials involving 143,532 participants.
Despite the widespread view promoted by public health, our new study found no consistent relationship between lowering LDL-C and death, heart attack or stroke, following statin therapy.
Doctors are not effectively and transparently communicating cardiovascular risk to their patients, thereby not allowing informed decision-making.
We concluded that the benefits of statins were minimal, and most of the trial participants who took statins, derived no clinical benefit.’
Demasi’s substack is worth the read on this issue. I covered this a year ago yet it is in the media again and so a revisit.
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I took statins for 15 years, always had side effects. Tried three different types. Have not taken them since early 2020. Fired my doctor. I take a supplement and cleaned up my diet. Limited triglycerides. All the reading I’ve done it’s- hoax. I ended up with taking metformin for high blood sugar probably cause by bad diet.
I don’t take metformin anymore just a supplement. A1c is 5.2.
I’ll never trust a doctor again. I often wonder what damage taking those two drugs did to my joints etc. I gained weight the whole time on the drugs. Never once did the doctor tell me to change my diet. I’m down 65 lbs slightly overweight. Our health care system is worthless.
I remember years ago getting my annual physical. Doc said I had high cholesterol. Wanted to put me on Lipitor. I said I wanted to try some things first. I had heard an infomercial on a high quality Omega 3. I made sure to keep my same lousy diet for the next 3 months, only changing taking therapeutic doses of DHA and EPA Omega 3's. I went back and had my blood checked. Total cholesterol dropped from 210 to 140. LDL went from 140 to 70. Triglycerides dropped in half. He was amazed at the numbers. I asked him if he wanted a Dr medical info packet the company made to help doctors get people off statins by taking pharma grade Omega 3's and other supplements. He said "No thanks." That is when I realized that the "Big Harma" industry, as I call them, controlled a lot of doctors. From that point on I took control of my health, not relying on something just because a doctor said so. I learned how to read pharma trial and research notes like Dr. Alexander often links to. I got familiar with FDA stage trials. That is what saved me early on from ever considering the bioweapon jabs. Over the years I've helped others get off taking statins. Since then there has been a lot of real science showing the harm that inflammation does. By taking the high levels of Omega 3's, a natural anti-inflammatory, my body didn't need to produce as much cholesterol to 'spackle the insides of the arteries'. So instead of treating a symptom (via statins) I addressed the underlying issue. Do your research people. Don't just rely on doctors to spout what the pharma marketing department tells them. It doesn't mean all drugs are wrong, but one has to understand pharma loves getting people on life time medicines. Better for their revenue projections.