John Snyder
May 8, 2023

I took statins for 15 years, always had side effects. Tried three different types. Have not taken them since early 2020. Fired my doctor. I take a supplement and cleaned up my diet. Limited triglycerides. All the reading I’ve done it’s- hoax. I ended up with taking metformin for high blood sugar probably cause by bad diet.

I don’t take metformin anymore just a supplement. A1c is 5.2.

I’ll never trust a doctor again. I often wonder what damage taking those two drugs did to my joints etc. I gained weight the whole time on the drugs. Never once did the doctor tell me to change my diet. I’m down 65 lbs slightly overweight. Our health care system is worthless.

It doesn't take Sherlock
May 8, 2023

I remember years ago getting my annual physical. Doc said I had high cholesterol. Wanted to put me on Lipitor. I said I wanted to try some things first. I had heard an infomercial on a high quality Omega 3. I made sure to keep my same lousy diet for the next 3 months, only changing taking therapeutic doses of DHA and EPA Omega 3's. I went back and had my blood checked. Total cholesterol dropped from 210 to 140. LDL went from 140 to 70. Triglycerides dropped in half. He was amazed at the numbers. I asked him if he wanted a Dr medical info packet the company made to help doctors get people off statins by taking pharma grade Omega 3's and other supplements. He said "No thanks." That is when I realized that the "Big Harma" industry, as I call them, controlled a lot of doctors. From that point on I took control of my health, not relying on something just because a doctor said so. I learned how to read pharma trial and research notes like Dr. Alexander often links to. I got familiar with FDA stage trials. That is what saved me early on from ever considering the bioweapon jabs. Over the years I've helped others get off taking statins. Since then there has been a lot of real science showing the harm that inflammation does. By taking the high levels of Omega 3's, a natural anti-inflammatory, my body didn't need to produce as much cholesterol to 'spackle the insides of the arteries'. So instead of treating a symptom (via statins) I addressed the underlying issue. Do your research people. Don't just rely on doctors to spout what the pharma marketing department tells them. It doesn't mean all drugs are wrong, but one has to understand pharma loves getting people on life time medicines. Better for their revenue projections.

