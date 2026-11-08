trouble! Fire Miller, fire RFK Jr., has been waste of time only looking to date people, fire AWOL drunk FBI head Patel, fire rapist drunkard whiskey Pete Hegseth, misled you into war with Iran, fire Waltz, fire fake tears Cantor Lutnick until he comes clean on his relationship with Epstein as Epstein was fucking little girls (I still argue you did not touch any little girls in that matter), fire Bessent, fire your son-in-law ventilator man that killed 95% Kushner, you know the one, you pardoned his criminal father and made him ambassador to France…yes, fire him…start here Sir. I stand with you but you got serious work to do to regain trust of your base and the American people for your base abandoned you and IMO rightly. Your 2 years term 2 is a disaster. seems corrupted by the folk you put around you. FOX news morons. IMO thieves of tax payer money. insider enrichment. contracts. use of Justice to punish people who question you. the nation under you now is pure fascist, where big business is running the government. and while at it, fire the Musk, Mr. Sperminator. take away our government contracts, it is time he does not fleece the nation anymore. let us see what ‘real’ money he has. he learnt his money cannot buy votes re Texas.
DO.NOT.PARDON.ANYONE.IN.YOUR.ADMINISTRATION.LET.THEM.FACE.INVESTI-GATIONS.IF NOT.GUILTY!!
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More and more you write as if you are afraid the dems are going to come for you and punish you. Why dont you write about how Hakeem Jeffries said they wont work with him. Miller hasnt done anything yet in his new role and the head of the dems said yeah we wont deal with him.
well, you know Miller is Deep State owned and operated because Trump appoints Deep State.