Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Joe Simsbury's avatar
Joe Simsbury
1h

More and more you write as if you are afraid the dems are going to come for you and punish you. Why dont you write about how Hakeem Jeffries said they wont work with him. Miller hasnt done anything yet in his new role and the head of the dems said yeah we wont deal with him.

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6 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Proberta's avatar
Proberta
1h

well, you know Miller is Deep State owned and operated because Trump appoints Deep State.

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