Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
19m

I support you POTUS Trump but the failure is clear. it is up to you now to fix else Democrats will win a veto proof majority in 2028 and the Presidency and will stack the court with 13 justices et al. and to me, once they show fast how they will secure the border, they got my support for even as lots they stand for is repulsive and IMO bad for USA, what we endured the last 2 years, the clown car, the vindictiveness, the weaponization of Justice, the building to self etc., the corruption for I will be open, your administration is corrupt. Americans feel this, I do.

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Dr. Paul Alexander
23m

I want Musk and his DOGE investigated and also all his contracts with US government, all

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