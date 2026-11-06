That we would turn a blind eye to you for you Mr. President, you benefitted from illegals for decades as they helped build your buildings and worked illegally in your properties and even got low wages…we had this understanding and would avert our gaze…for they made it to the shores and we did not want them illegal but once you got here, as you are processed, do all you could to normalize and become legal and pay your way and add to the society and many did…USA today has been built on the back of illegals and brown and black peoples and immigrants…hate it if you want but in there are many good great peoples who love USA more than the raw American born…that illegal man who ICE put down on the ground and pounded him, he has 3 sons as marines serving the USA, one I read went to Iraq/Afghanistan…3 sons. you Mr. President have zero sons, NO son who has sacrificed anything for USA. no blood or treasure. You yourself used bunions or bone spurs I think to escape the Viet Nam draft and dodge it, when many went, many great American men, young boys at that time, and never returned. For that lie of a Gulf of Tonkin war.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

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You broke the social contract with illegals (and yes they broke law to come) and you paid at the polls. Note that a white man with slick backed hair in an Armani suit and a brief case does way more damage than an illegal seeking to make a life and raise a family and to be free. Raw Americans even recoiled in horror at Miller and Noem et al. and their barbarity on decent human beings. So you got lots of fixing and I do not think it can be fixed. But I urge you to try for I still support you and want you to succeed. Epstein pedophilia cover-up of people you know in your rich orbit, DOGE, tariffs, the failed wrong Iran war, the continued deadly mRNA vaccine by Mr. Shirtless steroid buffed RFK Jr., Mr. Duplicity himself, the vulgarity you have shown over the last 2 years as POTUS, all of it, the clear enrichment, using the office for gain, reported contracts for your sons? Corey using the DHS to run a kick back scheme we learnt that WH approved? all of it Sir you paid at the polls and Americans are watching your next moves salivating to get to the polls in 2 years to complete the re-write and removal of all things Trump, every name on every thing. You got to understand what you are selling in this election, Americans have said they do not want to buy.

MAGA is dead. It is over.

MAHA grift is dead, it is over.

Please begin by cleaning house, your cabinet. I like you and support you and in January 2020 wanted you on Rushmore. I still do but you got serious fixing to do.

Trump turns on Stephen Miller after Melania left furious as some of her friends are being deported

President Donald Trump reportedly told his aides that Stephen Miller’s immigration agenda had gone ‘too far’ after his wife, Melania, allegedly complained that her friends were being deported

DHS contractors were told they had to pay Corey Lewandowski in contracting process: report