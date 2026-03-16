Steve Bannon and Jeffrey Epstein; I am not discussing nature of their relationship here as it could well have been business like but was Bannon aware there was a girl in that image Epstein was looking
at & it appeared that she was dead, laying there, faced blacked out, legs stretched out; can you see her? what was her condition? what was she there? who took this shot? why was Epstein looking at it?
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the girl in Epstein's mirror appeared dead....did Epstein know this? why did he have that image there? did Bannon know this?
What a tangled pedophile web is weaved when the pedophiles are allowed to deceive.
With respect to Epstein:
It is not that no one didn't know what they couldn't have known about Epstein. Everyone knew and got out of it (from him) what they wanted; some wanted more than others (like boys and girls).
But everyone got something from interacting with him, Bannon included. And what they got came with strings and handlers pulling on those strings. Which is why NONE of those individuals within the emails or listed elsewhere have come forth to explain exactly what Epstein was doing, how he was doing it, and for whom was he doing it (aka intel apparatus).
They got what they got and the string pullers will ensure the don't forget who gave it to them.
When you look too close into the abyss, sometimes the abyss reaches up and grabs you.