Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
29m

the girl in Epstein's mirror appeared dead....did Epstein know this? why did he have that image there? did Bannon know this?

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Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
22mEdited

What a tangled pedophile web is weaved when the pedophiles are allowed to deceive.

With respect to Epstein:

It is not that no one didn't know what they couldn't have known about Epstein. Everyone knew and got out of it (from him) what they wanted; some wanted more than others (like boys and girls).

But everyone got something from interacting with him, Bannon included. And what they got came with strings and handlers pulling on those strings. Which is why NONE of those individuals within the emails or listed elsewhere have come forth to explain exactly what Epstein was doing, how he was doing it, and for whom was he doing it (aka intel apparatus).

They got what they got and the string pullers will ensure the don't forget who gave it to them.

When you look too close into the abyss, sometimes the abyss reaches up and grabs you.

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