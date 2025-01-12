Steve Bannon Goes Nuclear on ‘Truly Evil’ and ‘Racist’ Elon Musk, Pledges ‘To Take This Guy Down’...Steve Bannon unloaded on Elon Musk, calling him a “truly evil guy” who must be run out of the MAGA
movement; I know Steve & been on his show & I like this & please dont tell me its 5 D chess and we are being played; Bannon is right IMO; “I will have Elon Musk run out of here by Inauguration day"
I agree, white South Africans are racist people, pure racists and we need to examine Musk’s racism, we don’t need that shit in USA. I think daddy T created a monster giving him airtime. I have zero admiration for a guy who took US taxpayer money to save his death trap Tesla cars that explode and burn people to death yet talking smack in my house? Get to fuck back to South Africa if you do not like Americans, Musk, get out! Take your paper ‘make believe’ fake money with you! I don’t care if daddy likes you, another huge mistake like Malone Bourla mRNA vaccines. Musk is a little kid, throwing temper tantrums and when you question him, he tells you fuck off…well tell him, this expert scientist thinks he is paper thin, no clothes and he should fuck off. Debate me Elon, why not?
Bannon: ‘He added that Musk “is a total and complete phony” and”is in bed and his business partner” before concluding that “he is owned lock, stock, and barrel by the Chinese Communist Party, and he acts like it.”
Folks, it is time we go buy lots of popcorn and rum, this summer will be nice nice nice…
He added that Musk “is a total and complete phony” and”is in bed and his business partner” before concluding that “he is owned lock, stock, and barrel by the Chinese Communist Party, and he acts like it.”
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Bannon is right, it is time you sycophants and losers stopped cupping Musk's balls, stop, you are embarrassing...be a man...
Alex, Have you actually listened to Musk and know his beliefs and principles on racism? What are your beliefs on affirmative action? He is against that and has publicly stated how it is racist in principle. That is the only information I have seen where he is speaking about racism. To come out and blatantly state that all white South Africans are racist, sounds awful like the same leftist ideology that the American people voted out this past November.