I agree, white South Africans are racist people, pure racists and we need to examine Musk’s racism, we don’t need that shit in USA. I think daddy T created a monster giving him airtime. I have zero admiration for a guy who took US taxpayer money to save his death trap Tesla cars that explode and burn people to death yet talking smack in my house? Get to fuck back to South Africa if you do not like Americans, Musk, get out! Take your paper ‘make believe’ fake money with you! I don’t care if daddy likes you, another huge mistake like Malone Bourla mRNA vaccines. Musk is a little kid, throwing temper tantrums and when you question him, he tells you fuck off…well tell him, this expert scientist thinks he is paper thin, no clothes and he should fuck off. Debate me Elon, why not?

Bannon: ‘He added that Musk “is a total and complete phony” and”is in bed and his business partner” before concluding that “he is owned lock, stock, and barrel by the Chinese Communist Party, and he acts like it.”

Folks, it is time we go buy lots of popcorn and rum, this summer will be nice nice nice…

