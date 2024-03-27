Steve Connolly. prior military, 13 years National Guard, 1 tour of duty in Iraq. Current status 100% disabled veteran/retired. Please see his substack & I wanted to showcase for he is a veteran, gave
more than most, see what you think, see if you can help amplify his work, his efforts to fix the wrongs of COVID; he wants to produce a 'people's' database of those harmed by the vaccines...
To The People of Massachusetts - by Grumpy Steve (substack.com)
To The People of Massachusetts
Are the COVID 19 "vaccines" "Safe & Effective" or are they killing people?
MAR 21, 2024
My First Stack. I Apologize in advance for my lack of grammatical accumen. I'm not a writer. In fact, truth be told, I was thrown out of my highschool English class... Maybe that'll be the subject of my second stack.
My name is Steve Connolly. I'm prior military, 13 years National Guard, 1 tour of duty in Iraq. Current status 100% disabled veteran/retired. I worked in the private sector as Case Manager for the Department of Mental Health, DHHS, Commonwealth of Massachusetts for 17 years. I've lost several friends over the past three years and witnessed many others inexplicably fall ill with a variety of serious medical conditions of unknown etiology. Perhaps you've had similar experiences, so I began looking into what might be causing my friends illnesses and deaths and became alarmed at what I found.
Below are links to what Dr. Pierre Kory said about my research of obituary databases.
https://rumble.com/v48tlk6-young-people-are-dying-at-staggering-rates-w-dr.-pierre-kory.html
https://rumble.com/v48vlxc-dr.-pierre-kory-drops-sudden-death-bombshell.html
See also a CHD (Children's Health Defense) article written by Mike Capuzzo about that same work.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/steve-connolly-obituaries-words-suddenly-unexpectedly-covid-vaccine/?utm_id=20240107
You might not be aware that every State in the Union is reporting excess deaths, more deaths than they would normally expect given historical trends. All 50 States refuse to release vaccine information databases that they maintain to those of us seeking to answer one question. Why are more people dying suddenly and unexpectedly beginning 2021 compared to previous years averages? The States, all 50 of them, refuse to do the analysis and report the findings to the public. Why? What are they trying to hide?
Faced with these obstacles, I decided the only thing to do was to bypass the State agencies stonewalling us and bring the question directly to you, The People.
To that end, I'm asking you (The People of Massachusetts) who've lost family members following COVID 19 vaccination, to please consider sending images of your deceased Loved ones vaxx cards to this email (vaxxdatabaseproject@proton.me).
If you have friends that have lost friends or family members following COVID 19 vaccination please consider sharing this email with them and encourage them to send images of their deceased Loved ones vaxx card to this email (vaxxdatabaseproject@proton.me).
Following the receipt of vaxx cards, I will input the information into a spreadsheet and create and maintain The People's Database that will be professionally analyzed and results made available to the public at no cost.
Is the COVID 19 vaccination "safe and effective" or is it killing people?
Let's find out.
I greatly appreciate your taking the time to consider helping with this project.
Best Regards
Steve’
Hope you have a large external hard drive… keep it off main frame coz someone .. somewhere is going to try and bury that truth… way to go Steve .. maybe started a fire that will burn for sometime yet… best wishes UK.
Great idea! We are at war, a 5th gen war where the enemy didn't make an official declaration of war. In this psy-war the enemy is both among us and within us. We became enemies of ourselves by supporting their narratives without even suspecting we have been completely brainwashed. Identity politics were created to divide and conquer. Those identities are so engraved in our worldview that we are not even aware that they have been implanted since childhood. It’s hard to search and destroy the foreign ideas incepted in our brains, especially when truth is hidden by our environment (media, educational system, censored social media). The hardest battlefield is in our minds. We need to self educate us out of the maze, by following truth, wherever it leads, no matter the personal consequences and costs.
