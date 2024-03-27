To The People of Massachusetts - by Grumpy Steve (substack.com)

To The People of Massachusetts

Are the COVID 19 "vaccines" "Safe & Effective" or are they killing people?

GRUMPY STEVE

MAR 21, 2024

My First Stack. I Apologize in advance for my lack of grammatical accumen. I'm not a writer. In fact, truth be told, I was thrown out of my highschool English class... Maybe that'll be the subject of my second stack.

Thanks for reading Angry’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

My name is Steve Connolly. I'm prior military, 13 years National Guard, 1 tour of duty in Iraq. Current status 100% disabled veteran/retired. I worked in the private sector as Case Manager for the Department of Mental Health, DHHS, Commonwealth of Massachusetts for 17 years. I've lost several friends over the past three years and witnessed many others inexplicably fall ill with a variety of serious medical conditions of unknown etiology. Perhaps you've had similar experiences, so I began looking into what might be causing my friends illnesses and deaths and became alarmed at what I found.

Below are links to what Dr. Pierre Kory said about my research of obituary databases.

https://rumble.com/v48tlk6-young-people-are-dying-at-staggering-rates-w-dr.-pierre-kory.html

https://rumble.com/v48vlxc-dr.-pierre-kory-drops-sudden-death-bombshell.html

See also a CHD (Children's Health Defense) article written by Mike Capuzzo about that same work.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/steve-connolly-obituaries-words-suddenly-unexpectedly-covid-vaccine/?utm_id=20240107

You might not be aware that every State in the Union is reporting excess deaths, more deaths than they would normally expect given historical trends. All 50 States refuse to release vaccine information databases that they maintain to those of us seeking to answer one question. Why are more people dying suddenly and unexpectedly beginning 2021 compared to previous years averages? The States, all 50 of them, refuse to do the analysis and report the findings to the public. Why? What are they trying to hide?

Faced with these obstacles, I decided the only thing to do was to bypass the State agencies stonewalling us and bring the question directly to you, The People.

To that end, I'm asking you (The People of Massachusetts) who've lost family members following COVID 19 vaccination, to please consider sending images of your deceased Loved ones vaxx cards to this email (vaxxdatabaseproject@proton.me).

If you have friends that have lost friends or family members following COVID 19 vaccination please consider sharing this email with them and encourage them to send images of their deceased Loved ones vaxx card to this email (vaxxdatabaseproject@proton.me).

Following the receipt of vaxx cards, I will input the information into a spreadsheet and create and maintain The People's Database that will be professionally analyzed and results made available to the public at no cost.

Is the COVID 19 vaccination "safe and effective" or is it killing people?

Let's find out.

I greatly appreciate your taking the time to consider helping with this project.

Best Regards

Steve’