Stew Peters (DIED SUDDENLY) goes one on one with BBC reporter, on fire! Big praise for Stew, he takes no prisoners & he is a true warrior in the battle, he is attacked & smeared for he is over target
Ukraine, government lies and corruption...defends DIED SUDDENLY and let me be as clear as possible, I think DIED SUDDENLY was critical in informing people and saving lives, real lives
SOURCE:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1653957954024898560
Stew Peters not only has a great voice and excellent delivery, but he also has gravitas and the male testicle version of gazongas.
OMG 😱 I read Stew Peters Died Suddenly and freaked the hell out! Oh my goodness! This one threw me into a loop! A big one! Of course I had to re-read again but... by then it’s too late, the freak MONSTA had already consumed me! What a scare...
Well I Thank God you Stew Peters is indeed alive & well! WoW...
I guess I can safely go & read the article now... 🤨🤔🧐
🥰