Stew Peters: Karen Kingston defends Stew on 'Died Suddenly' video & I give her huge praise and props; well done Karen! well done! you have more stones than many freedom fighters; this is not about
finding fault in those who stepped up, this is about unifying against the corrupted alphabet public health agencies who perpetrated the greatest fraud on the US and world! Thanks Stew & Karen!
We all make errors in what we do, and I know it comes from a good place. Stew is a good American, lover of his nation and all that is good. Stop hitting the guy else he has no choice but to hit back. We need to sensitize the populace as to the lies and fraud. I applaud anyone doing this and he is. My role and I hope yours is not to go find fault in all people do, but to join the battle for the other side is using demon-like ruthless tactics to achieve its aim. The battle is for the hearts and minds. We have to unify.
karen kingston is all about graphene.
Somehow the public must be made aware of the deliberate killing of the population. How is it that even now, there is not enough people aware of the situation the population is in. Even with the lying government, controlled media that there are not enough people seeing their families and friends being harmed and realize why. Is the population that brain washed that they are blinded to the point where all they see is what the immoral in control tell them? I am having a hard time understanding how there could be that many brain washed to the point of complete stupidity. Are so many people really that dumbed down? Even though there is, I'm sure people they know who have died or are dying during this farce, do they really believe the jab is saving any of them. How stupid do you have to be to believe, even after you and your likeminded friends who have had the jab, and seeing them die or being crippled from any number of adverse effects still not make a connection? I'm suddenly feeling very tiered, it is after all 4:10 in the morning. Maybe I need to sleep for a bit. Good night.