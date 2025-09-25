Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
just now

I agree with you! Where can one find an unbiased jury if djt says stoopid stuff like that?

Some don't think so, but I think he thinks he's KING. Craziness

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture