stfu on the stabbing of Ukranian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte, N.C. stabbed by the feral fecal matter beast Decarlos Brown, Jr.; Trump et al. calls for death penalty etc.; I ask 47 to shut up
why? it was him & he will be found guilty of the crime but in USA we have innocence until proven otherwise & skilled lawyer can now claim if POTUS et al. saying its done, then he can't get fair trial
Case can be tossed out…no fair trial. We each are guaranteed this. So be careful, let this play out and we all stfu now. Me included. This feral beast has his rights to a fair trial. Based on a jury of his peers. We are a good governance society, well, what is left of it after near 100 years of corruption and theft by Republicans and Democrats in the US congress house and Senate.
‘Trump says the man who fatally stabbed Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte, N.C., train should get the death penalty. His family says the system failed him.
Here's everything you need to know about the case — and the reaction to it.’
This feral beast has his rights to a fair trial.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I agree with you! Where can one find an unbiased jury if djt says stoopid stuff like that?
Some don't think so, but I think he thinks he's KING. Craziness