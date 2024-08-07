'Stolen valor' & Mogadishu 'Tampon Tim' Walz, Harris's VP pick; Vance attacks the service lies! actual military soldiers said Walz lied, he never saw battle, never was shot at, even CNN is going
after Walz! see below & soldier who replaced Walz say Walz abandoned his National Guard battalion just before they were Iraq deployed. say he never carried weapons on battle-field! Stolen valor!
Video:
Trump War Room on X: "CNN: It's "ABSOLUTELY FALSE" that Tim Walz ever "carried" weapons on the battlefield — an outrageous lie he has repeatedly told. Walz abandoned his National Guard battalion just before they were deployed to Iraq. https://t.co/jlTXlRLn8N" / X
"ABSOLUTELY FALSE" that Tim Walz ever "carried" weapons on the battlefield — an outrageous lie he has repeatedly told.
CNN, CNN said he lies about his military service! Imagine that.
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Vance Accuses Tim Walz Of National Guard ‘Stolen Valor’: The Heavily Contested Allegations Explained
‘Fellow veteran speaks out on Walz’s misleading statements about military record
"As soon as the shots were fired in Iraq, he turned and ran the other way and hung his hat up and quit," said Tom Behrends, a retired command sergeant major who replaced Gov. Tim Walz on a deployment to Iraq.’
If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.