‘The nucleoside-modified messenger RNA (modRNA) is a synthetic messenger RNA Trojan Horse that has and will continue to cause untoward deaths and disability. This is not just about the spike protein, a known pathogen [1]. Furthermore, it does not require a degree in immunology to appreciate that if you have the cells of the human body make foreign proteins - especially a pathogen - one’s immune system will attack those cells. The creation of this gene-altering injection was done with malicious intent. If you know the infectious agent is a virus that replicates and mutates rapidly, but you give a non-sterilizing intervention in the midst of an outbreak, are you not putting evolutionary pressure on the virus to side-step your intervention? Just another example that the injection was not intended to end the planned pandemic (plandemic) [2] but exacerbate the morbidity and mortality. ‘

What else can be said?

‘The Modified Messenger RNA Platform and the Creation of Unintended Proteins: A Genocidal Trojan Horse’

Support Stoller’s substack and work!

Start here:

‘The Trojan Horse

The nucleoside-modified messenger RNA (modRNA) is a synthetic messenger RNA Trojan Horse that has and will continue to cause untoward deaths and disability. This is not just about the spike protein, a known pathogen [1]. Furthermore, it does not require a degree in immunology to appreciate that if you have the cells of the human body make foreign proteins - especially a pathogen - one’s immune system will attack those cells. The creation of this gene-altering injection was done with malicious intent. If you know the infectious agent is a virus that replicates and mutates rapidly, but you give a non-sterilizing intervention in the midst of an outbreak, are you not putting evolutionary pressure on the virus to side-step your intervention? Just another example that the injection was not intended to end the planned pandemic (plandemic) [2] but exacerbate the morbidity and mortality.

Many pharmaceutical interventions do more than advertised. For example, one can’t wean cold-tur key off of SSRI’s even when substituting a serotonin analog, such as saffron, because SSRI’s do more than what they claim to do - they do far more than just inhibit serotonin reuptake. SSRIs such as Prozac, seem to hijack dopamine receptors to name one [3]. While the public is/was told mRNA is ephemeral in the body, a truth, what was not told was billions were being injected not with mRNA but modRNA, which is not ephemeral and it is no secret that it is programmed to make more than just the spike protein as per Pfizer’s own documentation: “Self-amplifying mRNA (saRNA): saRNA is a platform that uses a much larger molecule because not only does it encode the antigen of interest, but four additional proteins.

These extra proteins allow the cell to make more copies of the mRNA, resulting in more protein being expressed from a smaller dose” [4]. This bears repeating... these injections do not deliver natural mRNA but a modified version with extended stability which causes the cells of the body to produce unnatural proteins in addition to the spike protein but the true purpose of these proteins and what they are creating is unknown and on a practical level their presence is undisclosed. Be that as it may, the injection is clearly a gene-therapy and should have been labeled and regulated as such. In the spring of 2020, the definition of vaccine was changed from something that would reduce infection and transmission to something that would reduce hospitalization, or the severity of the disease after receiving multiple injections - that violated the CDC’s own published rules on what a vaccine is supposed to be [5]. The public was lied to by saying it was a vaccine when it was an “experimental gene-therapy” as per Moderna and BioNTech’s own filings - at least until April of 2020.

They called it a vaccine so people would take it, because vaccines are the sacred cows of conventional medicine and everyone is preprogrammed to believe they are all “safe & effective,” because an authority figure told them it was and most in the First World have been carefully conditioned to concede our common sense or discernment to authority figures.

The manufacturers could legally lie about safety because in 2018 the legal definition of an adverse event was changed to being only something the medical literature or medical consensus had previously noted was an untoward sequelae of that injection. It would not have mattered if the injection gave every recipient myocarditis if that was not previously delineated - it would not be an adverse event. While few are aware the injections are making multiple proteins this fact is clearly spelled out by Pfizer itself. Granted Pfizer has zero to no credibility for anything they write or say, but they seem to be very transparent about revealing the injection is making “these ex tra proteins.” They are admitting to four additional proteins; however, there may be many more unintended, and undisclosed proteins being made. Pfizer very much wanted to keep their clinical data sealed for 75 years, so they had a lot to hide. What are these extra proteins and what are they doing in the human body and what could go wrong? How about death?’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.