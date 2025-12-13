So, what if he is in this photo as per media? media is orgasmic over this and other newly released but does it show or prove he engaged in nefarious illicit questionable acts? No! are these girls under-aged? we do not know based on the reporting, but I would think they were of age as I do not think he would be in a photo of under-aged girls. So, blacking out their faces adds to the mystique and maybe that is the aim by the media etc.? I think in the end Trump must regret his prior early life decisions and while we are free to do as we wish, our freedoms do not over-ride proper legal behavior. But so far, all I see and hear is gossip and inuendo and supposition. No hard facts.

This has gone on too long! Yes, Trump is and was a player, yes he likes the women, yes yes yes, but unless you have facts and proof, bullet-proof evidence he did anything wrong, then stop! Stop slandering the man! He said NO, and you have no evidence. No one on the island, no one said that he ever did them anything wrong, in fact the lady who recently committed suicide (was murdered IMO as she knew too much) she said Trump never did anything wrong! To her and to anyone as far as she knew! I think her statements hold lots of weight.

I get it that the democrats and RINOs and people with TDS and haters of Trump are using it to damage his reputation and damage the governance etc. Death by a thousand cuts. So you see a latex glove with ribs, so what? I never saw one like that before and I do indeed find it interesting… nor have had use for anything like that but that does not mean Trump used it or was involved in that…so stop! was it on Trump’s hand? if you want to hammer Trump, hammer him on the economy, or on the devastating COVID response, the deadly OWS lockdowns that killed, the handling of the Russia Ukraine disaster, the handling of GAZA and the condos etc…focus on that….

once you are not someone who willingly prostrates yourself on national tv and media and have no shame, that you can literally cup and lather Trump’s testicles for a job and your silence, that you can sell out the people **cough cough steroid man cough cough***, that you can do all that and in the public, with no shame, once you are not that type we are referring to, and you are different and you operate on integrity and principle and honor and code, then balls to the wall, you go ahead and hammer Trump good on the deadly Malone Bourla Pfizer Bancel Sahin Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine, yes he deserves serious hammering on his failure to admit the COVID fraud, the OWS lockdown disaster, the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine that is ineffective and non-sterilizing, does not protect the upper airways, and kills yet his HHS Secretary RFK Jr. refuses to pull it from market and his FDA director Makary is still trying to find where his office is etc. as these are serious questions…but not on this Epstein crap…come on man, stop it with that!

yes, indeed, Pom Pom Pam has failed as has ‘deer in the headlights’ Cash Patel or I meant Kash Patel as FBI director…and not to be outdone, many in his cabinet e.g. dry drunk Hegseth etc…yes, legitimate questions as to the American people being sub-optimally served…yes these are bumbling moronic fools leading these alphabets but that does not mean Trump did wrong re Epstein and I stand by it that he did nothing wrong….based on the entirety of the body of evidence thus far…thus far…, they, Pom Pom and Cash are just dimwit blockheads who mishandled the evidence and promised release…at the same time, praise him, daddy Trump, for the magnificent good he is doing in many areas, he has a lot of success too and does good for USA, he deserves praise too! Do not forget that, but for God’s sake, put this Epstein shit away! Unless you bring me video with Trump in it, in pumps and panties, photos with Trump in compromising situations, proof of him with underaged girls etc., then stop! His judgement was terrible back then…I am sure he will not make the same mistake if he had a mulligan…a life ‘do-over’….he will need reconcile with his maker though when he gets to the after-life but for now, let us support him how and where we can, so as to be successful…gosh, he is indeed our POTUS, and if he is successful, USA is successful….we want that! no? and raise questions where they are needed e.g. how come the fat rats in his prior administration (thank you Jorge), Biden’s, now present are not being investigated? How come there is no accountability for the crimes of COVID? these are legitimate questions for the great POTUS Trump!

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.