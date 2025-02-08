it is WRONG what he is doing…it is dangerous what they are doing, it is not GIRLS GONE WILD, it is now TRUMP ADMINISTRATION GONE WILD! there is a way to do all of this, and it is not this way…Dr. Naomi Wolf is correct! Hat-tip.

I operate based on right vs wrong, they are doing wrong, even if they were unaware (but many are and it is dripping with malice and disdain and disrespect, even tinted with some racism…I see it) and Musk is doing wrong, and I am surprised and dismayed that Trump is allowing this, and behaving this way…they have zero security clearance, zero right to be accessing what they are and operating unchained as they are! Not ‘Catch me if you can’, no, it is ‘Stop me if you can’, is their approach!

So, then they must be stopped! Via the legislative branch as per Founding Fathers.

Could it be that Musk’s job is to go find all of COVID, OWS, mRNA vaccine decisions, actions taken, all the harmful ones and most are and were, all involved, monies paid etc.? to who…and erase it?

Did Trump tell you, or did he tell us in the campaign, did pharma conflicted Susie Wiles tell us in the campaign, at RNC that:

1)he, Trump, had designs on Greenland and he would just say he wanted it, if no compliance, tariff it, and if no compliance potentially then use military force? He said that now, but did we know this before? No, for you would have not voted for him. Many would have not.

2)he had designs on Canada and he would just say he wanted it, if no compliance, tariff it, and if no compliance potentially then use military force? He said that now, but did we know this before? No, for you would have not voted for him.

3)that he had plans to move GAZANS off of the land and then build condos, shopping malls etc. and USA would own GAZA, take it, and US military would, do it? Taht they would benefit financially for they would….and you know who I mean. He said that now, but did we know this before? No, for you would have not voted for him.

4)he had plans to move on Panama Canal and use force if he had to? Again, no…why? for you would not have voted for him. No doubt you want what is fair for USA but not this way.

5)I don’t trust Musk, one moment, he has also benefitted from tax-payer money and his electric cars are death traps. fire traps. Did Trump tell us in the campaign that this is what Musk was going to do? If a democrat POTUS did this, you would be in the streets. You are lying to us if you said you are ok with this. It is insanity and I am glad, as much as I detest the black robes, think many should be impeached, Democrat and Republican appointed, they are corrupted, I am happy they are standing up for it is my USA as it is yours and this is wrong. We need time to examine these far-reaching steps.

There are 3 branches of government, the executive (POTUS, WH), the legislative (congress, senate) and legislative (SCOTUS, judges etc.). At present, the legislative are fellating themselves worried too that BOTH Republicans and Democrat names are on all bogus crooked stolen money contracts as they are in UKRAINE aid money (but I guess Musk is not charged with looking at that **wink wink nod nod**), as the executive IMO and many, is making decisions that are reckless, makes no sense, and not without proper oversight, so the legislative branch has to act. To put a check. The founding fathers set it this way and thank God. I think POTUS Trump has great intentions and does not wish to harm, loves USA and is a good man…but alike the fraud COVID and the deadly OWS lockdowns and mRNA vaccine, he is making ill-informed decisions, and these can have huge implications. We have to find all who have stolen and jail them. No doubt. I too want that. We need to get back all our monies too but there is a way things are done. This is not MMA. This is not the Apprentice.

And all that is done here in this administration will be done by future ones in PAYBACK. Be careful. Musk is rogue and unchecked. I think very wrong. I am not saying he is nefarious, but he knows what he is doing is wrong, has no clearance and in usual circumstance this will not happen. I find it all so incredible. I am stunned by Trump, disappointed and concerned by what I am seeing, the sheer recklessness and disregard for procedure etc. and you are not a bigger MAGA than I. I WORKED for the man for a reason. I still support him and think he is the ONE. I lost massively being connected to him. Many of us did. Yet I decided to work for him because I wanted to help America. And felt he was going to do good. I still feel. Does not mean I am a twisted head up my ass sycophant. No!

I am no moron, and I must not stay silent and even play along. I have said Bobby Jr. is terribly wrong being silent as he is now. He harmed his reputation and people for many take the silence as the vaccine is ok etc. There was no job or promise of things to buy silence. None big enough. At least that is me. I still have hope in Bobby Jr.

I close by saying, USAID has lots of fraud in it and both Republicans and Democrats benefit from the fraud. Both. Republicans should hide in shame as they posture like the good guys here. The fraud must be stripped away and all those who are not necessary employees let go. But not in an APPRENTICE manner for there will be a day the same will be returned to all who are doing this. Many people take tese appointments and go overseas with their families, kids etc. And stop their usual lives. Many serve out of benevolence. The sheer disdain, disregard, disconnect to the human condition, the lives involved etc. by Trump et al. is shocking. Many on return to home bases can be killed. Many come from oppressed 3rd world dangerous places and work for USAID and now will go back to hell and catch hell and could even be killed.

Point is that in USAID, there are many aspects that do very good work, and there are many good people who are part of it who do good and do good. I know first-hand, I dealt with USAID peoples (technical experts who worked for USAID and even came from foreign nations) when I worked for

1)WHO Geneva Switzerland in an epidemiology position

2)WHO EUROPE Regional Office Copenhagen as a regional epidemiologist

3)WHO-Pan American Health (PAHO) as a COVID pandemic consultant advisor

4)Government of Canada (Health Canada, and PHAC-Public Health Agency of Canada) as a public health epidemiologist infectious disease and posted overseas to India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Afghanistan projects on multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis etc. and co-infection with HIV

5)Government of United States as a senior pandemic advisor in HHS advising straight line and dotted line to Secretary of HHS (position Bobby Jr. is awaiting confirmation on), to the A Secretary HHS, dotted and straight to the Oval Office and to the Chief of Staff

6)Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) as their clinical practice guidelines development trainer to ID doctors and surgeons etc.

I want IDSA stripped down, all fraud removed, all wasted monies removed, all defunct staff asked to resign and let go ‘procedurally’, all programs examined line by line by qualified experts like myself, Wolf, McCullough, Kennedy Jr., Couey, Risch, Thorp, even some of the idiots from Biden’s past government and the idiots now in Trump’s new government for there are many, and many who are substack subscribers who are incredibly smart and want best for USA and health…

The world Trump came from, the real-estate world, development world, comprises some of the most crooked, corrupted, sleezy people on this earth. Spent lives doing crooked things to make money. Many of the people Trump knows (we see them) are these people. They are no better and IMO worse than, many of the US government agency people today. Who have, many of them, done something. Somewhere.

I find it all so ironic and incredible.

Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?

but my point is this, USAID does good, we just have to and with each agency, examine it properly. Calm down. Stop the Trump et al. driven hysteria… I support and love my daddy T Trump but this is insane behavior. These people are no experts and taking bad sub-optimal situations and making a disaster. Trump did not serve in the military and I think used bunions or heel spurs to get out of the draft like so many weak pusillanimous people of the past. While brave men died in Viet Nam. He has no clue, no expertise, and no idea as he had none in COVID and was bullshitted and rolled and we got a disaster of his OWS, his lockdowns that killed, his mRNA vaccine that killed…yes yes yes, HIS, as he remains SILENT still, I know he delegated to ‘Mengele Klaus Hess’ Fauci and Birx and Redfield et al. These devils. Yet here he is doing same. He is taking a wrecking ball to something he did not build, he did not create, has no understanding how it works, nor the benefits, as he wields our military, that he had no role in creating or partaking in. This offends people like me and I did not serve as was not born then. I would have and tried but aged out.

I am sure many people Trump knows have benefitted from USAID and got bad money. Do we get it back? Same with Musk, he has no idea what USAID does. It must be examined program by program by experts, decisions must be made what is necessary, what has merit, how to use the money, and what should be ended and thus if a program is ended then linked staff have no more role. Yes, let them go if have no role or value there but it must be done procedurally.

I will go as far as to say that people like Musk could not get a competed job in some of our government agencies he is wrecking, he will be unskilled and unqualified. It is fascinating the sheer scope of what is happening. And while POTUS has a right to make decisions as he thinks, he can be wrong and misguided and now he is.

Most in USA is based on ‘precedence’, and a huge extent of this will be returned to Trump and MAGA people when Democrats regain power, and they will, sooner than you think, and USA will become unbearable to live in. We need to be careful. I thought we were ‘America First’ and I thought we were going to ‘heal’ our nation. So far, USA is being torn apart. As the billionaires you saw on stage in Trump inauguration get richer.

Musk’s must be fully properly vetted before he gets access to information, he would not normally have access to. That is not difficult to understand. But I think it is too late. The damage is done.

It is wrong to have Musk who is very conflicted with billions of our tax-money in his pocket and his companies benefitting from our tax money doing this UNCHAINED.