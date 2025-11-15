Stop the bullshit 'I am not anti-vaxxer, I am pro-informed consent' crap, it's complete hogwash, for you are telling me it's ok for deadly Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine to remain on market
as long as people have free choice to take it? you know you are playing a game with the language, for the real issue is why are you not working to stop the availability of a deadly vaccine? you are
I like DEL BIGTREE, we did work together.
part of the problem, you are playing ‘word’ political legal games…you have no intent of stopping the deadly mRNA vaccine, you actually are working to bring more, yet playing this ‘legalese drivel’, ‘oh it is about your free choice and being informed, oh we are pro-informed consent’, well, that is total bullshit, con of the public…' ‘or we think people should be given more information and make their own decisions’…is that it? …what fraud!!! no it is not it for then that is as bad as providing the deadly vaccine, it is about you in the first place not making available something that is harmful; and deadly. do not tell me it is up to me the citizen to take (or not take) the deadly stuff you provide…you have responsibility to not bring it in the first place or allow it, in fact IMO ‘all’ the responsibility is yours. The deaths are on you.
It’s not consensual if getting vaccinated is mandatory for your employment.
I’ve lost all faith in Government! Vaccines are Bioweapons but they make us big money so let’s make more of them! MAHA-Total BS!