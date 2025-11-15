I like DEL BIGTREE, we did work together.

part of the problem, you are playing ‘word’ political legal games…you have no intent of stopping the deadly mRNA vaccine, you actually are working to bring more, yet playing this ‘legalese drivel’, ‘oh it is about your free choice and being informed, oh we are pro-informed consent’, well, that is total bullshit, con of the public…' ‘or we think people should be given more information and make their own decisions’…is that it? …what fraud!!! no it is not it for then that is as bad as providing the deadly vaccine, it is about you in the first place not making available something that is harmful; and deadly. do not tell me it is up to me the citizen to take (or not take) the deadly stuff you provide…you have responsibility to not bring it in the first place or allow it, in fact IMO ‘all’ the responsibility is yours. The deaths are on you.