handling of this, poor messaging and confusing…but stop the madness on Trump, you are smearing and slandering a POTUS…if these beasts had anything on Trump they would have released it by now…this is a witch hunt but taking on steam because badly handled by insiders who want to hurt Trump…Republicans too…

I want truth too but I see this now for what it is…witch hunt.

Pom Pom Pam must get her act together, tighten the messaging, protect POTUS T…if there is NOTHING there, then ensure the nation knows and gets that, don’t play wishy washy with words and appear incompetent like you are now.

Also, notice how none of the routine substackers and those who got jobs in the current Trump administration under RFK Jr. are silent on this? All…all the stackers…Malone, Berenson et al. those types, they want jobs and interviews and wash balls whole day and lather….but if you pissed, they would write an article but not on this, no no no no, ONLY I speak in support of Trump on this and people like John Fredericks…why? because we know he is innocent but these 2 timing duplicitous money whores who got jobs and want jobs are there HOPING, praying bad things emerge on him so they can write and get donor money on that too and say ‘hey, I did not support him or say he was innocent’…these are to me low life miscreants…don’t you get it, these are not people who support Trump, his vision, his plans, his priorities etc…they are there for jobs…using him…these are 2 timing money whores, all in the MAHA Media, all of them, all in MAHA, leadership…they want Trump to fail…RFK Jr. put the wrong people at FDA, NIH, CDC, HHS etc….these are pure opportunists…not one speaks for Trump…ask yourself why…

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.