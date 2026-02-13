Strangled NOT hanged, Epstein did NOT hang himself, so says Dr Michael Baden at Epstein's post-mortem! This is a stunning admission & must be investigated; so who strangled Epstein? to silence him?
Will Dr Michael Baden be allowed to give his expert testimony or will he pay a price? he best go into hiding; big fat rats are being protected so lots on the line! do you think Pom Pom Bambi knows?
What secrets did he take to his grave? Was he actually killed even? Is he alive somewhere? different face etc.? name? our government can and does that all the time…for high profile witnesses and families…was he relocated somewhere? or was he silenced? all of this must be considered.
‘Jeffrey Epstein was strangled and not hanged, according to a doctor present at his post-mortem who has now called for the investigation into the paedophile's death to be reopened. Dr Michael Baden has called for an investigation into Epstein's death nearly seven years after the paedophile was found unresponsive in a New York prison cell.’ Dr Baden said: "My opinion is that his death was most likely caused by strangulation pressure rather than hanging." ‘Dr Baden was reportedly at the post-mortem which followed Epstein's death to observe on behalf of the paedophile's family.’ ‘Five days later, the decision was allegedly “superseded” by Dr Barbara Sampson, then-chief medical examiner of New York.’
She ruled the financier died by suicide, but Dr Baden claimed she wasn’t at the post mortem.
Dr Sampson had publicly dismissed Dr Baden’s theory about strangulation, saying she stood firmly behind her conclusion.
Jeffrey Epstein ‘strangled not hanged’ according to post mortem doctor | UK | News | Express.co.uk
so this begs the question if Baden is correct, being, why would anyone want Epstein dead? can you think of a reason? anyone? anyone? Bueller? Anyone?
He's still alive, he was switched out, as the evidence now indicates. The question is - who got him out and where is he? Will he be used to testify at some point in the future?