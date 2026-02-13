What secrets did he take to his grave? Was he actually killed even? Is he alive somewhere? different face etc.? name? our government can and does that all the time…for high profile witnesses and families…was he relocated somewhere? or was he silenced? all of this must be considered.

‘Jeffrey Epstein was strangled and not hanged, according to a doctor present at his post-mortem who has now called for the investigation into the paedophile's death to be reopened. Dr Michael Baden has called for an investigation into Epstein's death nearly seven years after the paedophile was found unresponsive in a New York prison cell.’ Dr Baden said: "My opinion is that his death was most likely caused by strangulation pressure rather than hanging." ‘Dr Baden was reportedly at the post-mortem which followed Epstein's death to observe on behalf of the paedophile's family.’ ‘Five days later, the decision was allegedly “superseded” by Dr Barbara Sampson, then-chief medical examiner of New York.’

She ruled the financier died by suicide, but Dr Baden claimed she wasn’t at the post mortem.

Dr Sampson had publicly dismissed Dr Baden’s theory about strangulation, saying she stood firmly behind her conclusion.

Jeffrey Epstein ‘strangled not hanged’ according to post mortem doctor | UK | News | Express.co.uk