Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
4m

so this begs the question if Baden is correct, being, why would anyone want Epstein dead? can you think of a reason? anyone? anyone? Bueller? Anyone?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
just now

He's still alive, he was switched out, as the evidence now indicates. The question is - who got him out and where is he? Will he be used to testify at some point in the future?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture