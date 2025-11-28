Strong chatter that it is a 'NO GO ZONE' in terms of JD Vance ever becoming POTUS; what is your view? I think CANNOT! I think if Trump could run a third (3rd) term he would be re-elected; the bench &
options BOTH sides are terrible; IMO while Trump failed devastatingly with Operation warp speed (OWS) lockdowns & Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine, he also does magnificent things for USA
IMO Vance should have never been VPOTUS, it was a FORCED pick and he lacks all the ‘things’ Americans seek in a POTUS. I would go Rubio all day long before Vance. Vance does not inspire confidence or gravitas or leadership needed for USA going forward after next couple years. IMO. He seems like a fun guy to go hog hunting. He can be someone else’s VPOTUS. IMO.
JD Vance’s Chances of Being 2028 GOP Nominee Plunging: Polls
The likelihood that Vice President JD Vance will become the Republican Party’s nominee for the 2028 presidential election is declining, according to polls.
