Strong move POTUS Trump, moving to meet Chinese Premier Xi in China in May! 'A long-awaited meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will take place in Beijing on May 14
and 15, the White House said. Trump and first lady Melania Trump will also host Xi and Madame Peng Liyuan for a “reciprocal visit” in Washington, D.C., later this year.
Great move POTUS Trump, will go a long ways to reduce political tension between 2 nations that must find ways to collaborate…
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SMART MOVE --XI WILL NOT SACRIFICE THE WALMART ACCT FOR IRAN OR ANY NATION INCLUDING RUSSIA-china not being as helpful to Russia during the Ukraine saga-
If both leaders stick to this date it may be safe to say that the "war" in Iran is coming to an end. Simon Dixon in a recent video talks about "we are entering the settlement phase of the Iran war."
Week 4 of the Iran war—Build Back Better in a multipolar world