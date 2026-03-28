Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Milton Farrow's avatar
Milton Farrow
2h

SMART MOVE --XI WILL NOT SACRIFICE THE WALMART ACCT FOR IRAN OR ANY NATION INCLUDING RUSSIA-china not being as helpful to Russia during the Ukraine saga-

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1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
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Birdwoman
2h

If both leaders stick to this date it may be safe to say that the "war" in Iran is coming to an end. Simon Dixon in a recent video talks about "we are entering the settlement phase of the Iran war."

Week 4 of the Iran war—Build Back Better in a multipolar world

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