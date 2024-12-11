Study by Rong (Cell Host & Microbe) uncovers persistence of spike protein at the skull-meninges-brain axis potentially causing neurological sequelae of COVID; not we MUST extrapolate to mRNA vaccine
Researchers found spike protein (induced by mRNA vaccine or virus) is sufficient to induce brain pathological and behavioral changes in mice; neurodegeneration were elevated in the cerebrospinal fluid
Via optical clearing and imaging, ‘biomarkers of neurodegeneration were elevated in the cerebrospinal fluid from long COVID patients, and proteomic analysis of human skull, meninges, and brain samples revealed dysregulated inflammatory pathways and neurodegeneration-associated changes. Similar distribution patterns of the spike protein were observed in SARS-CoV-2-infected mice. Injection of spike protein alone was sufficient to induce neuroinflammation, proteome changes in the skull-meninges-brain axis, anxiety-like behavior, and exacerbated outcomes in mouse models of stroke and traumatic brain injury.’
Researchers suggest that ‘persistent spike protein at the brain borders may contribute to lasting neurological sequelae of COVID-19.’
This research by Rong et al. demonstrate that the endothelial toxic (and clearly neurologically toxic) spike protein is a persistent, and highly pathological and toxic substance induced both from viral infection and mRNA technology (Pfizer, Moderna etc.) vaccination.
Persistence of spike protein at the skull-meninges-brain axis may contribute to the neurological sequelae of COVID-19: Cell Host & Microbe
Tucker Carlson did an interview with a German Biologist, I believe who found neurodegenerative inflammation occurring in the hippocampus portion of the brain.
This is what’s been known to cause Alzheimer’s disease or dementia or part of the problem with these brain issues.
What’s interesting to me is, I have noticed for the past 2.5 years behavioral changes in people be it driving or inside a store. A rudimentary unscientific approach, nevertheless something has happened to an extremely large amount of people.
Whether there’s a direct correlation or not to the or something relevant to these mRNA shots I can almost guarantee. It’s to coincidental how people have changed without it being eel to the one common denominator,mRNA.
Time will tell.
AJR
Im going to ask again, when will any of them speak up on the jabs. Why is Trump going to have a national emergency declaration to go after Big Pharma, I find that really creepy. If he wants to go after them then do it. We know he never will, they're a trillion dollar org that would crush him, and what did him and Bourla talk about at Mar a Lago , hmm, I wonder howe much money switched hands.