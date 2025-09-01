question, POTUS Trump made decisions on OWS based on what he was told and saw. So what he should have said was para ‘based on what was given to me, it was a success so I approved that yet there are many questions today given reported harms and deaths etc. and ineffectiveness and so is there data I was not shown that was negative and would have lead me to not approve OWS or the drugs or Malone Bourla mRNA vaccines; if so then I need to see that data now!’….that is what he POTUS Trump should have said or similar and you people need to read first before getting orgasmic and writing garbage for clicks and likes.

No POTUS Trump did not turn on OWS as was written by others below, that is misguided to say that. We need to stop the spin and talk as written so that the public can trust us. Please re-read the Truth Social post and discuss it the way it should be as I tried here. We must elevate and not do this substack shit for likes etc. Please.

And that statement by Trump that ‘I hope OPERATION WARP SPEED was as “BRILLIANT” as many say it was.’ is mind blowing.

Poorly written. For all blame rests with our great POTUS but he is not responsible and that statement above must be cleaned up.

I cannot think POTUS Trump wrote that for it is not what others say it was, it is what you as POTUS said it was and decided it was and made the decisions. It was your decisions. Again, the real issue that POTUS Trump should have captured in the posting is: did they show you as POTUS, did FDA, HHS, CDC, NIH, scientists, Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Moncef etc., did they show you partial, fraud botched duplicitous mRNA vaccine study data (that omitted subjects) that made it seem effective and harmless? and so you approved OWS and the lockdowns and vaccine based on that? If so then there is the real story and why many in this COVID PCR created fake non-pandemic (and Malone mRNA vaccine) must be hung, hang until dead (based on court and juries judges rulings) for they lied to a sitting POTUS to deceive his decision-making. This is the issue so POTUS Trump, please be careful in the words used here. The decisions were yours (misguided and lied to and deceived as you were) and it is you as POTUS who stands responsibility. They lied to you, gave you wrong information, so keep that story straight and call them out that way.

I still remain hugely behind POTUS Trump. I think a good man, seeking to do good by USA. I was there, he was misguided and lied to and deceived. He always said it must be safe and they kept saying para ‘Mr. POTUS it will be safe’…lying to him. He trusted.

@realDonaldTrump

It is very important that the Drug Companies justify the success of their various Covid Drugs. Many people think they are a miracle that saved Millions of lives. Others disagree! With CDC being ripped apart over this question, I want the answer, and I want it NOW. I have been shown information from Pfizer, and others, that is extraordinary, but they never seem to show those results to the public. Why not??? They go off to the next “hunt” and let everyone rip themselves apart, including Bobby Kennedy Jr. and CDC, trying to figure out the success or failure of the Drug Companies Covid work. They show me GREAT numbers and results, but they don’t seem to be showing them to many others. I want them to show them NOW, to CDC and the public, and clear up this MESS, one way or the other!!! I hope OPERATION WARP SPEED was as “BRILLIANT” as many say it was. If not, we all want to know about it, and why??? Thank you for your attention to this very important matter! President DJT’

