Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Miriam Belknap's avatar
Miriam Belknap
just now

‼️PSYOP ALERT‼️

At 11:18 am today, I created (FOR THE FIRST TIME) a Truth Social account, & posted MY FIRST POST of James Roguski’s Substack in response to POTUS, AND, VOILA, I’m BANNED at 11:21 am

⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️

🚨SHORTEST ACCOUNT LIFE IN HISTORY on ANY social media platform🚨

‼️It’s the FIRST & ONLY post I’ve ever made on Truth Social— I CREATED that account TODAY, so that I could reply to POTUS re his OWS/pharma Post.‼️

‼️THE FACT that I was IMMEDIATELY BANNED for simply posting James Roguski’s Substack https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/a-letter-to-president-donald-j-trump?triedRedirect=true

TELLS ME ALL I need to know ABOUT Truth Social & POTUS‼️

SEE THIS X POST for SCREENSHOTS SHOWING PROOF OF MY IMMEDIATE BAN

https://x.com/belknapm/status/1962549398002426110?s=46&t=v56NBEf7XbDU6ryg5qjrZQ

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture