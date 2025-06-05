‘In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another incredible story, this time courtesy of an X post.

Readers of this Substack appreciate that the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin can cure a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases, from the slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” induced prion-based adverse events to dementia and Alzheimer’s; to wit:

2nd Smartest Guy in the World

·

October 29, 2023

A recent article by The Epoch Times posited that fungal infections may be the cause of neurodegenerative diseases.

Read full story

And just like the synergistic combination therapy approach represents the most powerful ‘holy grail’ (turbo) cancer cure in plain sight, so too does the addition of Fenbendazole to Ivermectin increase the odds of reversing Alzheimer’s:

2nd Smartest Guy in the World

·

February 19, 2024

The journey of evidence-based medicine, particularly in the treatment of complex diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s, is marked by pivotal shifts in approach and philosophy, many of which can be traced back to the early 20th century.

Read full story

A previous anecdotal subscriber success story published two years ago by this Substack added some additional color on this developing research:

Which brings us to an X thread that was directed at yours truly last night:

It most certainly was this Substack, and PCPatriot essentially restored his mother’s cognition in just three days, which is both unsurprising and yet utterly astounding!

If PCPatriot were to add fenbendazole, his mother may benefit even more.

Also, yours truly suggested adding low dose Lithium Orotate to the protocol:

Some additional research on Lithium Orotate and Alzheimer’s:

Low-dose lithium against dementia

Low-dose Lithium treatment for agitation and psychosis in Alzheimer’s disease and Frontotemporal dementia: A case series

Low Dose Lithium May Stop Alzheimer’s Disease in Its Tracks

Nearly a decade ago, The Psychiatric Times published an article entitled, Lithium for Alzheimer Prevention: What Are We Waiting for?, concluding:

Whatever the reason, these data further establish that “the magic ion” in even tiny doses is psychoactive. Perhaps such data will increase willingness to use lithium for patients with bipolar disorder, especially in low doses. And that, after all, is my point: lithium is underutilized in depression and bipolar disorders. If more people knew of this Alzheimer research, hesitation might decrease substantially.

What are we waiting for? We are waiting for BigPharma to continue its iatrogenesis on behalf of their Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers methodically executing their democide program; but we digress…

Thus, adding low dose lithium to the powerful combination therapy of Fenbendazole and Ivermectin may represent the most powerful one-two-three punch for eradicating this devastating neurological disease once and for all.

So, please take advantage of the BIGGEST SALE EVER, and stock up on both Fenbendazole and Ivermectin at 25% off!

All of the amazing products that this Substack has been promoting for many years now that you have been sourcing from VIREX HEALTH (that website is hacked) will now be offered exclusively by RESOLVX HEALTH.

The RESOLVX HEALTH rebranding will ensure that not only will all of the currently available products like VIR-X, PetMectin, PetDazole, FishCycline, CBD-X and FLAV-X always be available, but many new and exciting health products will also be forthcoming very soon!

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



McCullough’s message was simple. The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.