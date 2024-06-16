‘There exists a widespread belief in many Western societies, that wasn’t even considered remotely possible just fifteen years ago, that there are people who fall outside our sexed borders. Though this belief has only become widespread in just over a decade, many people consider vast and rapid changes to our social order to accommodate this belief, compassionate and just.

Billions of years of evolution, and hundreds of thousands of years of human evolution, and the way our societies are organized around our biological realities as male, and female are being promoted as outdated. The overhauling of our societies, has been justified as support for what people call the “trans community.” “Trans,” as most people understand it today, refers to people, who for various reasons, seek to disown their physical reality - that of their reproductive sex. Men with the fetish of autogynephilia, children with autism or other mental and developmental issues, lesbians and gay men and youth reacting to social and internalized homophobia, individuals invested in a science fiction that they can create their own physical realities, youth attempting to rebel against strict boxes for culturally sanctioned sex role behavior, are all being referred to as a community. Corporate propaganda has us thinking these people are part of a cohesive group, one that was initially promoted as having intense body dysphoria, and who are now presented as expressing their true nature.

The “trans community,” like “trans” itself, is a corporate fiction. It is marketing propaganda so extreme, so diffuse, and penetrating, it is functioning like cult indoctrination.

“Trans” is not a type of person. People are biological systems that reproduce themselves through male and female sexes. Drugs and surgeries and/or claiming to be anything other than a male or female person doesn’t change this. People who have disorders of sexual development (intersex conditions), men with fetishes, and people who promote the idea that other cultures historically had names for a third sex don’t change it. Lesbians and gay men, attempting to hide from homophobia, and children who don’t adhere to strict boxes of social behavior for males and females are not a subgroup of humanity. They are humans, male and female all, with varying reasons for attempting to disown their sexed reality, not least of all because they’ve been told they can - repeatedly.



“Trans” is political and corporate power aimed at the next generation, conditioning them to think of themselves as parts instead of integrated biological systems within the larger biological system of our physical reality.



The youth are being conquered, their physicality is being colonized for profit and control of resources, just like so many parts of the planet have been colonized, its rich resources extracted for profit and its inhabitants controlled.’

