In A Nutshell

Study tracked over 100,000 people aged 18–24 to examine the effects of childhood smartphone ownership on adult mental health.

Those who got smartphones before age 13 showed much higher rates of suicidal thoughts, aggression, and emotional struggles.

Girls were especially affected, with 48% of those who got phones at age 5–6 reporting suicidal thoughts, compared to 28% at age 13.

Researchers urge policy changes, recommending age restrictions and mandatory digital literacy training to protect developing minds.

Kids Who Get Smartphones Before 13 Face Skyrocketing Suicide Risk, Study Warns

Reviewed by Steve Fink

ARLINGTON, Va. — Nearly half of young women who received their first smartphone at age 5 or 6 now report having suicidal thoughts, compared to just over a quarter of those who waited until 13 to get their device. A sweeping new study tracking more than 100,000 young adults across the globe reveals a troubling pattern that should alarm every parent: the younger children are when they first own a smartphone, the worse their mental health becomes by early adulthood.

The research, published this month in the Journal of Human Development and Capabilities, shows overall mental wellbeing scores plummet as smartphone ownership age drops. Researchers used a comprehensive mental health measure that tracks emotional, social and cognitive functioning. Scores fell from 30 points for 13-year-old first-time owners to just 1 point for 5-year-old recipients. “What’s more, the magnitude is substantial: if current trends for increasingly younger smartphone ownership and social media access continue, projections from this data suggest that this factor alone could be responsible for mental distress such as suicidal thoughts, dissociation from reality, and diminished functionings such as emotional control and resilience in nearly a third of the next generation,” the researchers wrote in their paper.

