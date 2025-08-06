Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
edward's avatar
edward
1h

What a cute little redheaded girl. Epitome of beauty, innocence and intelligence. But Doc, there is a far worse danger here represented by the f*ckheads who voted for turdo ten years ago and same who voted for carnage. Add to that the FITH dweebs who idolized greta stunnedburg and pukizuki and al whore and all the other cumquoit woke males with a string bean for a penile member and two peas for stones.

Hmmm. Getting kinda coarse here but I think it will pass the censors.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
tswarbrick's avatar
tswarbrick
1hEdited

When was this study conducted, who funded the study and what were the controls [double blind ‘placebo’, peer reviewed - if that matters]?

The mind-set of the world changed 5 years ago when c19 was released; the propaganda, lies, fear, anxiety and protocols that were not based in common sense or ‘science’ were off the charts. Add to that the gene-editing, experimental mRNA injections that absolutely affect thought processes, cognitive ability, anxiety, depression, etc. and other factors.. mRNA nanotech injections, hand-held devices, graphene oxide, 5G/6G, Stargate, AI governance, etc. ALL are part of it, by design.

Novus ordo seclorum

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture