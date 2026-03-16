I wish her well, she is a public servant, and we may differ as to policy and medicine and views, and we do for her job is to expand Malone Bourla Pfizer Moderna mRNA vaccine while I am an opponent. But she is likely a wonderful human being, mother, wife et al. and so as for every human being, I wish a speedy recovery.

Strong determined women cope with this and battle and now you join the incredible team of warriors!

Speedy recovery Susie! I include POTUS Trump warm tiding to Susie Wiles!

Cancers have surged in USA and globally in tandem with the roll-out of the negatively effective and ineffective non-sterilizing (did not stop infection or transmission) non-neutralizing imperfect ‘leaky’ Malone Sahin BioNTech Pfizer Bourla Weissman et al. mRNA vaccine that Bobby Jr. aka RFK Jr. and Makary (FDA) and Bhattacharya (NIH) and WAS Prasad etc. seem unable to do anything about as these three at HHS, NIH, FDA pull flint from their navels daily on the job…

see POTUS Trump’s warm message to Wiles, thank you POTUS Trump:

‘Susie Wiles is an incredible Chief of Staff, a great person, and one of the strongest people I know but, unfortunately, she has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, and has decided to take on this challenge, IMMEDIATELY, as opposed to waiting. She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent! During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy! Her Strength and her Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her. Susie, as one of my closest and most important advisors, is tough and deeply committed to serving the American People. She will soon be better than ever! Melania and I are with her in every way, and we look forward to working with Susie on the many big and wonderful things that are happening for the benefit of our Country! President DONALD J. TRUMP’

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com