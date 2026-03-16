Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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200 US troops wounded since Iran war started: Centcom https://thehill.com/policy/defense/5786737-us-service-members-wounded-iran/

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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maybe this might push RFK Jr. out of his catatonic stupor. on his buddy Malone's deadly mRNA vaccine

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