All 11 dead with toll expected to rise more. This is tragic, horrible. If possible, he should be put down, once this is verified as to him as driver, I would put him down. I see media is not covering this in the manner it should, and I suspect the Philippine people are ‘invisible’. Invisibility comes with poverty. Strategic importance I suppose…or lack of.

‘30-year-old Kai-ji Adam Lo was identified as the man who drove his vehicle through the Lapu Lapu Filipino festival in Vancouver on Saturday killing eleven people.

The attack took place in the evening. Multiple people were injured.

Vancouver police ruled out a terrorist attack.

Kai-ji Lo was charged with eight counts of murder according to the Vancouver Sun.’