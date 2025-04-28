Suspect in Deadly Vancouver Canada Lapu Lapu Philippine Festival Attack Identified as 30-year-old Kai-ji Adam Lo; he has killed 11 with car; more at risk of death; this is no mental health, islam
jihadism may at the root, note, places like Mindanao in South Philippines, Radicalization of Muslims in Mindanao is a big problem, find out his religious ideology, see if he is radicalized, I suspect
All 11 dead with toll expected to rise more. This is tragic, horrible. If possible, he should be put down, once this is verified as to him as driver, I would put him down. I see media is not covering this in the manner it should, and I suspect the Philippine people are ‘invisible’. Invisibility comes with poverty. Strategic importance I suppose…or lack of.
‘30-year-old Kai-ji Adam Lo was identified as the man who drove his vehicle through the Lapu Lapu Filipino festival in Vancouver on Saturday killing eleven people.
The attack took place in the evening. Multiple people were injured.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Vancouver police ruled out a terrorist attack.
Kai-ji Lo was charged with eight counts of murder according to the Vancouver Sun.’
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Banning guns sure stops the murders.
Why wait to hear? This guy has mental problems with being a Radical brainwashed Muslim. Lover of Islam.