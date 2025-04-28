Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1h

Banning guns sure stops the murders.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
23m

Why wait to hear? This guy has mental problems with being a Radical brainwashed Muslim. Lover of Islam.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture