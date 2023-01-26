Sweden: What is happening with the live births data (3rd column from left) in Sweden for 2022? You can see decline & we must ask, is this COVID gene injection vaccine related? Is it booster related?
Is the COVID gene injection vaccine causing infertility? Is this another piece to the puzzle? This is not 'causation' you would argue but the data is accumulating and seems clear
See November 2022.
Look at the October data from 2019 to 2022, year over year.
SOURCE:
https://www.scb.se/en/finding-statistics/statistics-by-subject-area/population/population-composition/population-statistics/pong/tables-and-graphs/population-statistics---month-quarter-half-year/population-statistics-2019-2022-month-and-1998-2021-year/
2022:
2021:
2020:
2019:
Thorsten, one of my subscribers, did a neat graph of the above data; I am very grateful for this effort:
See my prior UK substack, same issue:
My good friend and his wife just had a baby yesterday in Sweden.
They are Falun Gong practitioners and NOT vaxxed!
Congratulations to them on their new baby girl. No name yet...
Surely we can do better with rigorous statistical analysis to prove beyond doubt the significance of changes measured b4 and after the jab rollouts.
This avoids being faced with that specious argument “ correlation doesn’t imply causation..”
Everybody knows b4 you get a dog the house is quiet, and after introducing the dog to the household, there’s this unmistakeable noise. Barking.
And you dont need a statistician to prove its the dog. But...
These days you want your statements to be bulletproof!