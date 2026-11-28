Political girl stated that Baron Trump made 300 million dollars $$$ when NVIDIA re-instated spy Huang? Is this true? This is very troubling if true. We need this clarified. I do not know and we need to know if this is true and INSIDER information here. Is this something Democrats must investigate? If 10% of what she says is true, then USA is in real trouble with the Trump administration and this is why Democrats, independents, and Republicans voted them out…where is the Venezuelan oil? where is the money from the oil? in whose pocket is it going?
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We need more like this woman, real balls!
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sweep the leg. you ask the tough questions, we must now. we need to ensure we clean up USA properly for the politics and the self enriching is putrid. I cannot understand why stock trading is not banned.
I gotta laugh -- someone recently posted that Trump had made $15 million on Nvidia. I replied, "Maybe Pelosi made $15 million on Nvidia, but Trump made at least 10-20 times that amount."
Now this comes out saying Trump made $300 million on Nvidia, which happens to be 20 times $15 million!
Call me a prophet ... and I had said "at least 10-20 times". It would not surprise me if the number was actually much higher. DO THE MATH: Nvidia's valuation is between $1T-$2 Trillion. Let's use $1T. The stock went up 30% due to Trump's (criminal) intervention with Huang. 30% of $1T is $300 BILLION.
Yeah, Trump might well consider himself cheated if he doesn't rake-in more than a measly $300 million!