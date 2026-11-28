Political girl stated that Baron Trump made 300 million dollars $$$ when NVIDIA re-instated spy Huang? Is this true? This is very troubling if true. We need this clarified. I do not know and we need to know if this is true and INSIDER information here. Is this something Democrats must investigate? If 10% of what she says is true, then USA is in real trouble with the Trump administration and this is why Democrats, independents, and Republicans voted them out…where is the Venezuelan oil? where is the money from the oil? in whose pocket is it going?

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