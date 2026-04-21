Sword of Damocles over 47: bombing Iran was the greatest foreign policy disaster ever by USA...COVID, OWS lockdowns and the Malone Pfizer Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine was under Trump 1.0, now bombing
Iran under Trump 2.0, no other foreign policy disaster comes close, not just a blunder, this was deliberate decisions yet so very mis-informed despite senior military saying NO Mr. President...
Trump has 4 albatross or Sword of Damocles hanging over his head:
that only he can redress by his coming actions 1)devastating failure of OWS COVID lockdowns and mRNA vaccine and brining the fake fraud PCR manufactured NON-pandemic (it never was a pandemic, all, 100% of COVID was a lie
2)the cover up of the Epstein pedophilia and seeming protection of big whigs, fat rates, rich connected people in USA and elsewhere
3)the deadly ICE shooting of Americans regardless of the protests, this was a catastrophic failure by Mile-High sex jets lady Noem and her bagman kickback payoff under the table lover Corey Lewandowski
4) and now the wrong illicit unprovoked bombing of Iran (Iran did not attack USA and Iran (as brutal of their regime was it was Iranian people to address their regime but we know this is ONLY about getting their oil) was not an imminent threat to USA, still cannot hit USA, and the loss of our precious soldiers...# 4 will go down and is already the greatest foreign policy disaster of a decision ever in US history and globally...and it is still ongoing…’
this is what happens when you go ONLY for prostrating ass-suckers, and hire bobble-head ‘yes-men’ for loyalty and hire only from FOX news moronic weekend reporters who were and are so very inept and stupid…you get the present clusterfuck of a Trump administration…
It is about the oil but you know this photo above contains several reasons too for the bombing…
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Paul —
Bombing Iran might have been a mistake along with the covid shots but hanging with Epstein is disconcerting too.
But what if hanging with Epstein was worse than people think?
Long Island Serial Killer Rex Heuermann, a sexual sadist who tortured killed and dismembered petite women, appears to have been a long time supporter of POTUS Trump who shared his values. His Manhattan office manager in the early 90s apparently told the Daily Mail that he was a supporter and had a similar ideology. Huermann
was part of New York’s building/architecture and development ecosystem professionally.
A licensed architect and consultant based in Manhattan and founder of RH Consultants & Associates (since the 1990s), he was Involved in hundreds of projects across New York City
His firm’s work included retail developments, renovations, commercial interiors, residential projects and navigating approvals with agencies like the NYC Department of Buildings and Landmark Commission. This kind of work places someone squarely inside the building and development process in New York.
Within real estate circles he functioned as an architect/expeditor/consultant—a role that: Works with developers, landlords, and commercial tenants; often involves regular interaction with real estate professionals; his firm had corporate and institutional clients, indicating legitimate industry engagement
So, he moved in overlapping circles with real estate and development professionals in a practical sense.
That places him clearly within POTUS Trump's orbit along with that of other billionaire or mega-rich development and/or real estate figures such as Jared Kushner.
He worked on the Trump Building at 40 Wall Stret in 1990.
How closely is he actually linked to POTUS Trump and was he ever on the island (Little St. James that is, not Long Island).
I saw reports a few years ago speculatively linking the cadavers of murdered women on Gilgo Beach and elsewhere so far not linked to Huermann to a New York billionaires group rumored to have tortured and murdered young women to make snuff movies for the entertainment of billionaires.
You must think you are a prophet living on a mountain with all your predictions about the future. Ignorance wreaks in your writings