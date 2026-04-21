Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
20m

Paul —

Bombing Iran might have been a mistake along with the covid shots but hanging with Epstein is disconcerting too.

But what if hanging with Epstein was worse than people think?

Long Island Serial Killer Rex Heuermann, a sexual sadist who tortured killed and dismembered petite women, appears to have been a long time supporter of POTUS Trump who shared his values. His Manhattan office manager in the early 90s apparently told the Daily Mail that he was a supporter and had a similar ideology. Huermann

was part of New York’s building/architecture and development ecosystem professionally.

A licensed architect and consultant based in Manhattan and founder of RH Consultants & Associates (since the 1990s), he was Involved in hundreds of projects across New York City

His firm’s work included retail developments, renovations, commercial interiors, residential projects and navigating approvals with agencies like the NYC Department of Buildings and Landmark Commission. This kind of work places someone squarely inside the building and development process in New York.

Within real estate circles he functioned as an architect/expeditor/consultant—a role that: Works with developers, landlords, and commercial tenants; often involves regular interaction with real estate professionals; his firm had corporate and institutional clients, indicating legitimate industry engagement

So, he moved in overlapping circles with real estate and development professionals in a practical sense.

That places him clearly within POTUS Trump's orbit along with that of other billionaire or mega-rich development and/or real estate figures such as Jared Kushner.

He worked on the Trump Building at 40 Wall Stret in 1990.

How closely is he actually linked to POTUS Trump and was he ever on the island  (Little St. James that is, not Long Island).

I saw reports a few years ago speculatively linking the cadavers of murdered women on Gilgo Beach and elsewhere so far not linked to Huermann to a New York billionaires group rumored to have tortured and murdered young women to make snuff movies for the entertainment of billionaires.

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Tony Auciello's avatar
Tony Auciello
25m

You must think you are a prophet living on a mountain with all your predictions about the future. Ignorance wreaks in your writings

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