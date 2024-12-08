Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad: did the plane he left Syria on crash after being shot down, crash on its own, or did they switch off transponder? There are unconfirmed reports of crash & that he may
have died in the crash...this is developing.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
That was a distraction. It was a cargo plane that went down. Assad and family are safe in Russia. Per Amir Tsarfati
If shot down, I would be willing to bet that it was Israel/Mossad who did it or one of the radical groups they are supporting. Israel just wants peace in the middle east. A piece of Syria, piece of Lebanon, piece of Jordan, piece of Egypt, piece of Iraq, and all of Palestine. LOL. God promised it to them after all. It's called Greater Israel. https://digital.library.cornell.edu/catalog/ss:27009352