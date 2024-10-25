Ta-Nehisi Coates, this leftist psycho, this radical moron says to Trevor Noah that he would take part in an October 7th type invasion like the one HAMAS did in Israel & killed & raped many; he said
this trying to first dress it up in oppression and my question is, do these insane leftist twits, even understand what he said? What would you Coates, tell 12 years old Liel Hezroni's parents? she was
burnt alive? or the little girls gang raped and killed by HAMAS and their pelvises so crushed and in pieces that could not piece together to bury them? In one piece. What do you say?
What do you subscribers have to say? Please comment.
Race Huckster Implies Had He Lived in Gaza, He Might Have Participated in the October 7th Attacks (Video) | The Gateway Pundit | by Seth Segal
