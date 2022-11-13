Table 1 (Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) receptor-binding domain antibodies detection according to time of sample collection in all regions, Italy, Unexpected detection
Unexpected detection of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the prepandemic period in Italy, as early as September 2019 and thus likely summer 2019; this raises serious questions as to origin & timing (Apolone)
This paper is worth repeating as a post as it reveals an unusual and unexpected early circulation of SARS-CoV-2 in asymptomatic persons in Italy months before the initial patients were identified. This raises questions as to origin and start of the pandemic.
‘SARS-CoV-2 RBD-specific antibodies were detected in 111 of 959 (11.6%) individuals, starting from September 2019 (14%), with a cluster of positive cases (>30%) in the second week of February 2020 and the highest number (53.2%) in Lombardy. This study shows an unexpected very early circulation of SARS-CoV-2 among asymptomatic individuals in Italy several months before the first patient was identified, and clarifies the onset and spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Finding SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in asymptomatic people before the COVID-19 outbreak in Italy may reshape the history of pandemic.’
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
SOURCE:
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/0300891620974755
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Just read a comment below that reflects my experience. I got bronchitis at 14 yrs of age...and it became a huge issue for decades...up to three bouts a year...almost always needing antibiotics to recover. Then in my 40s I got better. I attribute it to vitamins/minerals, but just an opinion.
I live in Nova Scotia...near an airforce base, and worked in a nursing home. In Jan. 2020 I caught something that took me out for about 11-12 weeks before full recovery. Where I worked...whatever it was, had the same impact on several other staff.
Our military went to the Wuhan M8litary Games in Dec 2019, and reportedly, many came back sick. Perhaps some from the local base. I do not know. I read where the military would not allow antigen testing on those infected.
After that infection....i did not get sick until this past July...when I may have had covid, which was mostly fatigue that lasted 2 weeks. I am not jabbed...will never be..and never take flu jabs.
My point...something was circulating not only out here...but in other parts of Canada, long before the official narrative took hold. I have friends from east to west who fought an unusually nasty bug starting well before the narrative gave us official direction of the insanity that was to follow. Most of these people listen exclusively to television news however...so getting them to be curious is generally a lost cause.
That is my contribution to the obfuscated puzzle.
In healthcare we only tested for influenza, RSV. Never tested for corona viruses!!! Once influenza is established as the virus circulating then testing slowed down to nothing.
Covid has been circulating under the radar for years! Look at deaths in 2018! Deaths in seniors in some countries are elevated like Canada. It’s not as infectious as they implied neither! It took a month and a half for omicron to go through my house.
Pension funds under funded, change voting laws, get rid of trump, take Hong Kong... pick a reason why. They weaponized with fear a seasonal virus to get what they wanted. It was all a lie.
Edit. In April 2020 a study came out that influenza vaccines were ineffective. They needed a new virus to make a fortune on seasonal vaxxes. Lol. Can you believe the timing? Lol.
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/abs/10.7326/M19-3075?journalCode=aim