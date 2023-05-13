Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Allan MacRae
May 13, 2023

Zombie Nation!

In Feb2023 I calculated 13 million Covid-19-vaxx-caused deaths to end 2022 globally, excluding China. I used Alberta total deaths as my sample.

Weeks later, Denis Rancourt et al published a preprint based on Australian and Israeli total death data – they also calculated 13 million total Covid-19-vaxx-deaths to end 2022.

I projected that total Covid-19-vaxx-deaths would rise to 19 million by end 2023 at current rates, unless the vaxxed get treatment. That’s 500,000 per month.

For every vaxx-death, there are 10-100 vaxx-injuries. Covid-19 vaxx-injuries are NOT rare, and the total grows every day.

See my two books on the Covid and Climate scams at

CorrectPredictions.ca

Allan MacRae in Calgary

Barry Varkel
May 13, 2023

I once had a lawsuit initiated against my company by an employee who had voluntarily resigned, but then claimed unfair dismissal.

This person was a cancer sufferer.

She was also a two-faced disingenuous bitch.

At the court hearing, my lawyer told me to go easy on her because she was suffering from terminal cancer and I should perhaps offer her a settlement.

I told him straight: "She has no case, she has no claim. And she was a cunt before she had cancer".

What's next - sympathy for the mean, nasty and hateful vaxxed?

Sorry, but I do not see these poor personality traits as being vaxx side effects.

