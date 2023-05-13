Table 5 of LANCET publication by Rosenblum et al. indicates that up to one-third of persons taking mRNA technology (Moderna/Pfizer) based COVID vaccines cannot work or perform normal activities
they are incapacitated at levels far greater, appreciably so, than for other vaccines and so why has the media and medical establishment, physicians, not told people taking the shots of this problem?
Do you see the reported deaths? For both mRNA shots in the Table 1 based on the patchy 1% UNDER-reporting in the CDC’s VAERS?
SOURCE:
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(22)00054-8/fulltext#tbl5
Zombie Nation!
In Feb2023 I calculated 13 million Covid-19-vaxx-caused deaths to end 2022 globally, excluding China. I used Alberta total deaths as my sample.
Weeks later, Denis Rancourt et al published a preprint based on Australian and Israeli total death data – they also calculated 13 million total Covid-19-vaxx-deaths to end 2022.
I projected that total Covid-19-vaxx-deaths would rise to 19 million by end 2023 at current rates, unless the vaxxed get treatment. That’s 500,000 per month.
For every vaxx-death, there are 10-100 vaxx-injuries. Covid-19 vaxx-injuries are NOT rare, and the total grows every day.
See my two books on the Covid and Climate scams at
CorrectPredictions.ca
Allan MacRae in Calgary
I once had a lawsuit initiated against my company by an employee who had voluntarily resigned, but then claimed unfair dismissal.
This person was a cancer sufferer.
She was also a two-faced disingenuous bitch.
At the court hearing, my lawyer told me to go easy on her because she was suffering from terminal cancer and I should perhaps offer her a settlement.
I told him straight: "She has no case, she has no claim. And she was a cunt before she had cancer".
What's next - sympathy for the mean, nasty and hateful vaxxed?
Sorry, but I do not see these poor personality traits as being vaxx side effects.