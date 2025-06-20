American troops — and Steve Witkoff is in constant talks with Tehran;

Calm down with that TACO crap on Trump, give the brother some credit for standing up and tamping this down…even if temporary. Can we get an amen for the brother Trump? The Arab Islamic islamist world will unit against USA for the next 1000 years, so stop! There are ways you do shit, and Trump knows he already has a Scarlet Letter on his forehead of the disaster of the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Weissman Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine and the deadly OWS lockdowns and as he tries to fix Biden et al.’s criminal border breach, he does not want to have a second Scarlet Letter regarding going to war with Iran. It being similar disaster. The specter of failure looms writ large. He started no wars in term one and said he will start none in term two.

Peggy Noonan is correct! Iraq’s war long shadow over Iran war and Trump is dipping his toe ever so gently and I admire that even with all the rhetorics. And he can bloviate and bluster. But he seems to know when to tamp it down and pull back. I like that about Trump. He should now slap the State frat boys silly. It’s not their fucking blood being shed.

And do not forget, Russia and China loom in the background. Do not think they will let Iran fall. So, our great POTUS Trump knows this and must be careful USA is not drawn into a trap. Others may be drawing US into a trap. Be careful. Question always is ‘whose fever is it? should you sweat for that fever? for their fever? Is it yours to sweat for? are they using your shoulders to fire their gun?’

These bitches in State etc. like to send your sons and daughters to shed their blood and treasure as they play with themselves in their offices and have gay sex in the Senate offices.

The fiery Tucker Carlson interview with Sen. Ted Cruz is the perfect distillation of the split among conservatives on Iran. And that split is all about the unhealed wound of Iraq.’

I applaud Trump here, well done, hat tip is in order, so slow this shit down. We saw Israel bomb Iran, Iran retaliated, then back and forth so how would you explain to the American people US’s bombing…the case for war or bombing not made yet. Iran extreme radicals are dangerous with a nuke no doubt or potentially with biological weapons etc. alike many nations. Not just Iran.

For all the president’s hostile rhetoric, his advisers are increasingly wary of threats to American troops — and Steve Witkoff is in constant talks with Tehran

Trump is looking for an “off-ramp” after advisers became concerned at Iran’s ability to hit United States bases across the Middle East and kill American troops in retaliation for any military intervention, such as the targeting of nuclear facilities with bunker-busting bombs, The Times understands. On Wednesday, Tehran wreaked considerable damage against targets in Israel, including by using hypersonic missiles to evade Israel’s Arrow interceptor system. Trump’s spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, quoted the president as saying: “Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks.”

President Trump has stepped back from bombing Iran, giving Tehran up to two weeks to negotiate an end to the conflict with Israel. Trump is looking for an “off-ramp” after advisers became concerned at Iran’s ability to hit United States bases across the Middle East and kill American troops in retaliation for any military intervention, such as the targeting of nuclear facilities with bunker-busting bombs, The Times understands. On Wednesday, Tehran wreaked considerable damage against targets in Israel, including by using hypersonic missiles to evade Israel’s Arrow interceptor system. Trump’s spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, quoted the president as saying: “Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks.” Talks are due to take place Friday in Geneva between the Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, and European counterparts including David Lammy, the foreign secretary, who was also talking to the US secretary of state Marco Rubio on Thursday night. Early on Friday local time, the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning to residents of an Iranian village northwest of Tehran. The warning for Kolesh Taleshan, a largely industrial area, apparently came as the Israel Defence Forces prepared to strike targets in Iran for a seventh night in a row. It was reported on Wednesday that Trump had approved plans to strike Iran but was withholding his final go-ahead. Leavitt told a White House news conference on Thursday: “The president is always interested in a diplomatic solution. He is a peacemaker-in-chief. He is the ‘peace through strength’ president. Also developing: ‘Arab monarchies are seeking to stay close to their regional rival Tehran as they frantically try to avoid being engulfed in the war on the other side of the Gulf and to head off potential Iranian missile attacks. As Donald Trump considers US strikes on Iran, leaders of Arab states have spoken regularly to their counterparts in the Iranian capital. They fear US involvement would put Gulf states that host American bases in the line of fire, and could even strangle their oil and gas exports if Iran retaliated by closing the Strait of Hormuz.’ Gulf monarchies hold rival Iran close as Israel conflict rages ___

