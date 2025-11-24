SuperSally888; stack worth the read! Support

Taiwan's October 2025 Births are 21.6% lower than 2024 Levels Continuing 2025's Dearth of Births. 2025 Deaths are 0.2% below 2024 levels. General Population C19 Vaccination Dropped in September.

10 high risk categories (quite broad and include pregnant women, children 6 mo to 6 years, and parents of infants) are still eligible for free doses of Moderna LP.8.1 vaccines.

“Taiwan VS and Migration data for October 2025 was released today (10 November) by the Taiwan Ministry of the Interior.

2025 deaths to October 2025 are just 0.2% below 2024 levels, still running above pre-pandemic levels. I have not yet been able to find any information to explain the Feb - April 2025 peak deaths in Taiwan.

Average Monthly births in 2025 are 19.2% lower than 2024 average monthly births, with October 2025 births down by 21.6%; the normal October Birth peak severely blunted.

Overall comparison of births and deaths since 2019. Patterns of deaths are sharply jagged compared to pre-2021 and births have fallen off the charts in 2025.

2025 natural population loss to October 2025 (births - deaths) has ballooned 4x the 2024 loss of 20,222 to reach 89,367, driven mostly by plummeting births.

Monthly trending of births, deaths, population loss since 2019 set out.

October 2025 had net positive inward migration of 272 persons, bringing 2025 migration loss to 12,159 (ie. net outward migration with more people leaving than entering Taiwan).

Between January 2019 and October 2025 Taiwan has had a cumulative population loss of 277,168 comprising overall 40,769 Net Positive Inward Migration but 317,937 Natural Population Loss.

COVID-19 Vaccination in Taiwan

Free mass COVID-19 vaccination ended in Taiwan in September 2025, with free COVID-19 vaccines (Moderna LP.8.1 vaccine) to be offered to 10 high risk populations from October 2025 (SOURCE). They will be offered at the same time as flu vaccines.

High risk groups look quite broad and include:-

Elderly persons aged 65 years and above Indigenous people aged 55-64 Residents and staff of nursing homes and long-term care institutions Pregnant women High-risk groups (chronic illness, BMI ≥ 30, rare disease, major injuries, tuberculosis, disability, mental illness, or dementia) Medical care workers and epidemic prevention personnel Childcare workers, professional staff of childcare institutions, and home-based childcare workers Parents of infants under six months old Children aged six months or above but under six years old Adults aged 50-64 who are not in other high-risk categories.

Taiwan’s love affair with COVID-19 vaccines continues!”

