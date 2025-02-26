and increased all-cause mortality in a community-dwelling population of 85-year-olds. During the 10-year study follow-up period, the mean survival of the individuals with lower TC was 71.2 months, which was shorter than the mean survival of those with higher TC (97.6 months). The mortality of the individuals with lower TC was 1.7-fold higher than that of the participants with higher TC, after an adjustment for various confounding factors. After adjustment for gender, smoking, alcohol intake, history of stroke and heart disease, serum albumin concentration, BMI, and systolic BP, the mortality decreased by 0.9% with each 1 mg/dL increase in TC.’

In short, this and similar findings opened our eyes that there is (could be) an association of higher mortality with lower-TC. Fascinating, is it not? and no doubt we need to clarify these findings with high-quality gold-standard comparative effectiveness research where we can adjust and rule out confounding factors. Fascinating. So, is lowering your cholesterol to prevent heart disease, a hoax? A lie? Money making? Does this not drive us to question the validity of the cholesterol hypothesis especially in the elderly with this inverse relationship? These findings do indeed beg serious questions as to the role of existing pharmacology. I will wade into the statin debate in another post.

In 2003, researchers conducted ‘baseline laboratory blood examination, and blood pressure (BP) and body mass index (BMI) measurements, and lifestyle questionnaires were completed by the participants. The participants were followed for the subsequent 10 years. As of 2013, of the 207 participants in 2003, 70 participants had survived, 120 individuals had died, and 17 were lost to follow up. The TC values were divided into high-TC (≥209 mg/dL), intermediate-TC (176-208 mg/dL), and low-TC (≤175 mg/dL) categories. With the Kaplan-Meier method, we found that both the high-TC and intermediate-TC participants survived longer than the low-TC participants.

The men with high TC survived longer than those with low TC, but no corresponding difference was found for the women. A multivariate Cox proportional hazards regression model, with adjustment for gender, smoking, alcohol intake, history of stroke or heart disease, serum albumin concentration, BMI, and systolic BP, revealed that the total mortality in the low-TC group was 1.7-fold higher than that in the high-TC group.

Mortality, adjusted for the same factors, decreased 0.9% with each 1 mg/dL increase in the serum TC concentration and decreased 0.8% with each 1 mg/dL increase in the serum (low-density lipoprotein) LDL-cholesterol (LDL-C) concentration.’

‘Results indicate an association between lower serum TC concentrations and increased all-cause mortality in a community-dwelling, very elderly population. Mortality decreased with the increases in both TC and LDL-C concentrations, after adjustment for various confounding factors. These findings suggest that low TC and low LDL-C may be independent predictors of high mortality in the very elderly.’

Figure 1 Survival curves of the participants who survived during the 10-year follow-up period among the three total cholesterol (TC) groups: for all participants (A), for men (B), and for women (C).

Table 3 Multivariate Cox analyses of the high-TC, intermediate-TC, and low-TC groups for total mortality without adjustment; with adjustment only for gender; and with adjustment for gender, smoking, alcohol intake, history of stroke or heart disease, serum albumin concentration, BMI, and systolic BP

Note: The TC group was divided into three groups (high ≥209 mg/dL; intermediate 176–208 mg/dL; low ≤175 mg/dL), in relation to serum TC concentration.

Abbreviations: BMI, body mass index; BP, blood pressure; CI, confidence interval; TC, total cholesterol.

Table 4 Multivariate Cox analyses of serum concentrations (mg/dL) of TC, LDL-C, HDL-C, and TG for total mortality, without adjustment; with adjustment for gender; and with adjustment for gender, smoking, alcohol intake, history of stroke or heart disease, serum albumin concentration, BMI, and systolic BP

Abbreviations: CI, confidence interval; HDL-C, high-density lipoprotein cholesterol; LDL-C, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol; TC, total cholesterol; TG, triglycerides.

