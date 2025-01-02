She hung herself and he Johnny also, men and women, because they could not hold on and lost all, could not pay bills, rent or mortgage, they lost all. And the lap-top cafe latte zoom class, the middle managers, the senior ones in society who could remote work and afford the lockdowns as they loved it, could walk their dogs, catch up on some reading of books, take vacation, could not give a rat’s ass about Suzie. Or Johnny and the doctor, well, he got money and incentives $$ each shot he gave, and he kept his job.

Note, as I discuss this, there is a move afoot by some Freedom Fighters, as they seek jobs, to come back to you to tell you that OWS lockdowns actually did work and was successful and that the very same Malone et al. deadly mRNA vaccine that killed and that they took donor money from you telling you it killed, their quid pro quo now will be to tell you para ‘its good and it worked and give the new and improved mRNA a try’…

sit back, watch, listen. Put a pin in that for a moment.

This above as to Suzie and Johnny is the legacy of COVID, with many children across USA too committing suicide from lockdowns, school closures etc. Many parents beat their kids locked down, to a pulp, breaking bones, abusing them sexually and physically as school which function as the first flag and catch the sordid issue of abuse (often at home), was locked down.

So POTUS Trump, Bobby Kennedy Jr. et al. best understand, all the wrongs of COVID must be fixed going forward before we even go forward, and there will be no SILENCE games, we are giving just a bit more time until past inauguration to see just who is who and what the game plan is, before we take to media and use the very same media that we used to help elect you all, and there will be no mRNA ‘new and improved, 2nd generation, updated’ Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman et al. mRNA transfection vaccines foisted on us…no more lockdowns, no more fake fraud PCR manufactured false-positive avian bird flu or any other type of non-pandemic. None. The mRNA transfection gene LNP platform is deadly, there is no medical, clinical, scientific basis and it is and was never needed. It must be pulled hour one from the US market, complete. No moratorium. Complete.

I love you POTUS Trump, I saw the good you did term one while I was a senior advisor at HHS, but you made catastrophic mistakes with the OWS lunacy and the mRNA vaccines and have not said sorry and not explained how much you were conned. You continue to praise these deadly programs and entities that killed Americans. Why? People, Americans, are dead because of OWS and the lockdowns. People are dead because of the mRNA vaccines. Your decisions. It is way past time you came clean and spoke out and drew the line. You have not. Yet you are staffing health agencies with people who lack the ability to take on the wrongs of COVID term one, the wrongs of Biden et al. and people who are more FOX people and people who played on the fence and actually worked to hurt Americans across COVID. Their statements and positions are the record. You are staffing based on clicks and likes and media time etc. This is wrong. There are way more qualified and potent people who should have been tasked with heading the agencies save Bobby Jr. Look at the SG pick? It is ludicrous. For that position? Such an important one made weak by Adams and Murthy, two idiots. Adams squandered his time when he could have worked the podium to message and help people of color. When we need leadership now and bullet proof acumen and ability and prior CORRECT positions on the devastating COVID response under your and Biden’s administration. I think HHS head is a good pick with Bobby Jr. (I support that) but you have silenced him. Why? Devastating. From RNC to now. How is this good? How could he allow this even? He should have said NO! His image and legacy supersede even this election for he has fought for health. He fought to improve health and well-being. He spent 5 years fighting against OWS deadliness and the mRNA vaccine and now is silenced? A job? Access? I am stunned how ‘in your face’ this is. Is this quid pro quo? what is the quo? quid? I do not know but it stinks to high heavens.

Look how many police, our precious police have been harmed by OWS and the vaccine. Our precious military. Our first responders, our border agents. Your OWS and mRNA vaccine failed POTUS Trump and harmed. You must know this. Then why do you still praise it?

We will not have it. And if the nominees’ jobs, if their task for the future is to come out and bullshit us, stymy us, or try, thinking they got game and they are smarter at conning us, they will come to understand that we with our expertise were playing with even them. All along. We wanted to help Trump as the best option as we hit at the deadly OWS and vaccine. So, we were playing ‘NICE’. Then. The public will now come to learn just how devastating Trump’s OWS, and lockdowns and mRNA vaccines were.

Do not bother scrubbing, we got it all. It was our backs you stood on. I am seeing this as a putrid game now, a SILENCING game for jobs. I won’t play it. I don’t even want an explanation. It is sordid that people have gone silent and playing along with para ‘OWS was a success and saved millions of lives and my beautiful vaccines saved lives’…bullshit.

pure utter bullshit, con, there is no evidence nowhere anywhere that any OWS lockdown lunatic policy or mRNA vaccine saved one life, nowhere and I will not stay silent for a job.

I confess, I do not know how to play games. I am just speaking how I see it. I want you POTUS Trump to succeed in this new term and feel there can be greatness, but your OWS and mRNA vaccine killed and if there is a plan afoot to bring more under the guise of ‘new and improved’, this will be devastating to Americans. Please tell us this is not the plan.

The truth is coming. It is never far behind.

