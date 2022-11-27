You have to read the work by Heneghan, Jefferson, and Doshi et al. to see the proper done reviews showing the tamiflu drug fraud. I was stunned for when I put my purist evidence-based medicine hat on, it was clear America and the world was defrauded by pharma and academia once again with the tamiflu lies.

Evidence of the Tamiflu fraud?

For example, ‘recommendations were based on a 2003 pooled analysis by Laurent Kaiser and colleagues, which was based on 10 randomized controlled trials, of which only two had been published. [63] Most of the data supporting oseltamivir’s claim to reduce lower respiratory tract complications had never seen the light of day (another example of Big Pharma playing the fraudulent Disinformation Playbook). The BMJ and Cochrane reviewers contacted the authors of the 2003 paper but were told they did not have the data on the missing eight studies. [62] So the Cochrane team went to the source, the manufacturer, Roche. The company refused to release the data unless the reviewers signed a confidentiality agreement with a secrecy clause. [62] This they weren’t prepared to do, as it could stop them reporting their findings. So began a campaign of public pressure that lasted four years.

A freedom of information request shook loose 20,000 pages of incomplete oseltamivir data from the European Medicines Agency in 2011. Later in 2011, Roche finally relented and released 77 full clinical study reports of oseltamivir trials. Importantly, none of the trials was independent of the drug’s manufacturer; in addition, all were against placebo rather than against standard drugs for relieving symptoms, such as acetaminophen. [65] Furthermore, many of the published studies were ghost-written and in many instances it was impossible to work out who actually carried out the research. [65;66]

A Cochrane review in 2014 that used the newly released data found insufficient evidence to support claims that oseltamivir reduced lower respiratory tract complications or impeded viral transmission. [67;68] There was no significant reduction in risk of pneumonia, bronchitis, otitis media, sinusitis, or any complication classified as serious and no reduction in the risk of hospitalization. The reviewers also raised new questions about the drug’s harm profile; the use of oseltamivir increases the risk of nausea, vomiting, psychiatric events in adults, and vomiting in children.

An additional analysis demonstrated that Oseltamivir had no protective effect on mortality among patients with 2009A/H1N1 influenza. [69] Furthermore, data suggests that Tamiflu does not have antiviral properties but rather acts as an antipyretic (fever reducer). [62] As treatment with Tamiflu only suppresses symptoms, “then infected people could be going to work and school feeling fine, while passing on the flu virus.” [62] Despite these data, pandemic stockpiles are still being scrupulously topped up and the “influenza pandemic” response plans of the UK and US have not changed in over a decade (another example of the Pharma-Government fraudulent collaboration). [62]

