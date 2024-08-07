anuses; these 2 men, have joined forces to help us men…we owe a debt of thanks and appreciation to the Prime Minister of Canada Mr. Tampon-man himself (world acclaimed) and Tampon ‘Tim’ Tim Walz for making this important feminine product available to all little boys and adult men in Minnesota and Canada…a big achievement. We as men must confess we were lost and incomplete and struggling without access to these tampons to insert up our asses…nothing has improved our lifestyles and comfort more than these tampons…as men we are now liberated. FREE! Tampon ‘Tim’ has addressed the ‘period poverty’ that plagued boys in Minnesota. Signing a bill requiring schools to stock tampons in boys' bathrooms.