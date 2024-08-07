Tampon Tim (also known as Tim Walz, Kamala Harris's VP pick) who placed tampons, feminine products in little boys' bathrooms in Minnesota has joined forces with Mr. Tampon-man Justine Trudeau who
signed legislation for tampons & feminine menstrual products be made available to all Canadian men & those in Federal workplaces; Tim & Justine have collaborated to create slimmer models for smaller
anuses; these 2 men, have joined forces to help us men…we owe a debt of thanks and appreciation to the Prime Minister of Canada Mr. Tampon-man himself (world acclaimed) and Tampon ‘Tim’ Tim Walz for making this important feminine product available to all little boys and adult men in Minnesota and Canada…a big achievement. We as men must confess we were lost and incomplete and struggling without access to these tampons to insert up our asses…nothing has improved our lifestyles and comfort more than these tampons…as men we are now liberated. FREE! Tampon ‘Tim’ has addressed the ‘period poverty’ that plagued boys in Minnesota. Signing a bill requiring schools to stock tampons in boys' bathrooms.
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Two very sick demons.
I attempted to share this to a page in FB and it was immediately taken down by FB bots