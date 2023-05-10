SOURCE:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36080170/

‘Nattokinase is produced by Bacillus subtilis var. natto and is beneficial to human health. In this study, we examined the effect of nattokinase on the S protein of SARS-CoV-2. When cell lysates transfected with S protein were incubated with nattokinase, the S protein was degraded in a dose- and time-dependent manner. Immunofluorescence analysis showed that S protein on the cell surface was degraded when nattokinase was added to the culture medium. Thus, our findings suggest that nattokinase exhibits potential for the inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 infection via S protein degradation.’

READ here for consideration and to become more informed on NATTO etc.

SOURCE:

https://www.twc.health/products/long-haul-formula?ref=Paul

The Wellness Company (TWC) has a product called ‘Spike Recovery’ that comprises NATTO and these products should be considered to battle harmful effects e.g. clotting, of the virus and mRNA gene shot. Yes, the science is maturing but people need help now with safe formulations and NATTO etc. are natural fibrinolytics (blood thinners). Spike Recovery is safe, cheap, effective and may give the help needed. Those breast feeding, pregnant, on blood thinners, and persons under 18 should not use any supplement or drug unless cleared/discussed with their physician.

SOURCE:

https://www.twc.health/products/long-haul-formula?ref=Paul

See additional related research: