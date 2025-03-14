tanya marquette posted to my substack about Musk & Trump's approach to the government & I found interesting, informed & wanted to showcase for debate; please comment e.g. "One of the biggest problems
with Musk and Trump is they keep trying to deal with the government like it was a for-profit business. The two are complete opposite types of structures and institutions...~latter has no conscience
Start Tanya here (NOTE Tanya, alike you, has an opinion and should be heard and we can agree or disagree and still get along and be civil…remember, we learn by listening and learning of other’s viewpoints, accepting what works for us and discarding what does not):
“One of the biggest problems with Musk and Trump is they keep trying to deal with the government like it was a for-profit business. The two are complete opposite types of structures and institutions. A private business has not ethics or conscience. It is only about the bottom line and mass firing has no consequence to the business relation with the public.
The government is about providing service to the entire public, not just the ubber rich who tend not to give a damn about the people other than use them as commodities for profiteering.
Trump is not much different than Musk as he uses the government as a cash cow for his personal profit and that of his family. He completely neglects the legal fact that our Constitution clearly notes the government is Of, By and For the people. It is not about promoting a corporate state. That is what fascism is about no matter how it expresses itself. The power is stolen from the people and the people are repressed and put into a positions of deprivation. Trump has always talked about the 'partnership betw govt and corporations.' Absolute fascism. The Dems do this but understand they are beholden to the people even tho they, too support the corporate agenda. However, they will do things to help the public minimally.
Musk comes out of apartheid S Africa with its vile attitudes towards people that are not of his ilk. He has expressed his nazi sympathies. Trump grew up in a family that supported naziism. The two are a disaster for democratic principles and practices. They despise people of color, women, and poor people and have stated this in many ways.
So what is it that you really believe? What are your real values? This is not a white, male supremacist country in its ideology but that is how it behaves only adding on that it serves the wealthy ones.”
very fascinating important post. I will not say what I agree with or not but lots here I agree with. and I will always let you post for you are informed and passionate and want good for USA...I never block anyone as long as no threats of violence or attacks on blacks or jews or muslims etc. like death threats etc. I ask people to be civil.
I am going to post this stand alone to show how much I want debate...for lots here is important.
Anyone that says there are no ethics or ‘consequences’ to running a business, has never run a business. Not every business is unethical, although they definitely exist. I always appreciate another point of view, especially when it is presented without name calling, but I respectfully disagree with the viewpoint. I’m afraid the commenter has been swept up in Saul Alinsky’s teachings, without even knowing it. The commenter speaks of telltale signs of classism, which indicates they are probably believing the propaganda designed to create division between perceived ‘classes’. Notice how the media calls them oligarchs or billionaires. They use that language for a reason….it works for some.
For govt to work for the public according to constitution, it should be very small. There is no need for hundreds of thousands of workers who barely work to remain on the payroll at private workers' expense. How many non govt workers does it take to support the govt workers? Are 50% of us supporting the other 50%?
I would think the past month's disclosures would prove to this person that the govt is not a pure intentioned entity. Companies with this size of graft don't tend to stay in business long.