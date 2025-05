‘This ‘Politburo’

included White House senior adviser Mike Donilon, Counselor to the President Steve Ricchetti, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Bruce Reed, Biden’s wife Jill, and Hunter Biden. Yes, Hunter was supposedly calling some of the shots for America.’

They were all UNELECTED, not to say elected people were running the nation. Sme reason we questioned Musk’s role and similar under the great POTUS Trump. We got to be fair here.

“Five people were running the country, and Joe Biden was at best a senior member of the board,” one source familiar with the inner workings of the White House told Tapper and Thompson.’

Plus, this 12 who covered up Biden’s failing health and mental decline (some are on both lists):

Urgently, we need under oath, several people who were very close to Biden the 4 years of his Presidency and including FLOTUS but importantly, we need testimony under oath from:

1)Biden’s doctor Dr. Kevin O’Connor

2)Neera Tanden

3)Anthony Bernal

4)Bob Bauer

5)Antony Blinken

6)Annie Tomasini

7)Ron Klain

8)Ashley Williams

9)Anita Dunn

10)Hunter Biden

11)Barak Obama

12)Jill Biden

