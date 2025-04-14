A very interesting view and piece I wanted to share

I want to make it totally clear that when I say “China” I mean the CCP or the Chinese Communist Party. China is vast and the people diverse. The ruthless authoritarian core that makes up the power-elite of the CCP represents only a minuscule percentage of the Chinese population but control the military and all other instruments of subjugation. As of 2024 there is a claimed membership in the CCP of almost 90-some million out of a total population of over 1.4 billion people. Like many statistical reports by the CCP with political implications it is difficult to separate truth from fiction. The CCP has, however, seen rapid growth in its membership recently because Xi Jinping has required political indoctrination at all levels of education, including universities. It is fully understood by China’s youth that benefits and rewards flow primarily to CCP members.

China offers a dramatic example of the impact of the AI/robotics transformation, and the nation’s unique culture and history. Part of the lesson to be gained from this is that each nation has a separate set of goals, a distinct culture, and a political system unlike those of other nations. As a system committed to authoritarian control of its people at any price, the current iteration of China is an ambitious and ruthless force.

This conflict is only peripherally about tariffs and trade although those factors do have importance. China’s aims go far beyond internal matters. The Chinese leadership is intent on not only dominating its own territory, but seeks control of what it considers its region of Asia in an eerie recreation of pre-WWII Japan’s Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere. Nor are its ambitions limited to the Indo-Pacific region although that is a significant focus. As proclaimed by Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping, China is embarked on a 30 year strategy to become the world’s most powerful nation. Xi has been granted a status equivalent to “president for life” as the Communist Party eliminated term limits for the office.

The US and other Western nations have been “played” by China. China is a master at manipulating Western nations and institutions such as the World Health Organization and United Nations, including the US. It is as if the Chinese leadership is playing the complex, sophisticated and multifaceted strategy game of Go while our leaders are playing Chinese Checkers with little-bitty marbles. Several decades ago I was preparing to do some work in Mongolia as a “Special International Consultant” on Sustainable Development activities. Before traveling to Mongolia to begin a period of work in a special government ministry, I spent time with a US State Department specialist on China and we had very frank discussions on topics related to China and its behavior.

One thing that struck me was his frustration with State’s China Desk staffed by a host of Yalies and other “Ivies” who dominated our diplomatic system. He explained that they had this naive and simplistic belief in China’s good faith intentions about becoming a fully contributing part of the global system of governance, democracy and the like. His frustration was that they had a smug and often rigid belief in the absolute truth of their own preferences that showed a lack of real understanding. He said the “China Desk” at State thought the CCP people they dealt with thought just like them, shared the same values, and mostly wanted to be “like America”.

Interestingly, after I delivered my report to a full session of the Mongolian national parliament, several Chinese diplomats who had been in attendance came to me and asked if I could do a similar project in China. I thanked them warmly, expressing my appreciation, but responded that I simply had too much work to which I was already committed and so could not accept their kind offer. The reality, of course, is that I knew it would be a pointless project and that the Chinese would do whatever they wanted no matter what I recommended. The other reason was that I had been in China several times and simply had no desire to spend time within a totally authoritarian militaristic dictatorship in which I would be continually monitored.

As to the issue of tariffs and trade, it is amazing how many people are either failing to understand that when it comes to America’s relationship with China, the use of tariffs are the only non-violent strategic weapon with the potential to avoid an incredibly deadly, even global, war if China becomes even more aggressive and powerful than it is at this point. Tariffs are economic in a technical sense, and that is why we are deluged with “expert” opinions from academic economists and high level business leaders with a great deal of “skin in the game” when it comes to the potential for suffering significant economic consequences for their investments and activities.

But trade and tariffs are not simply economic phenomena. When it comes to China they are not primarily economic just as the “Belt and Road” strategy (the BRI or Belt and Road Initiative) is far beyond economics. China created the Belt and Road strategy in part for economics to grow future trade and investment, but also to increase not only its economic ties and influence with other nations but expand its political influence. It has proved to be an incredibly complex and expensive undertaking.

As the Trump Administration obviously understands, tariffs are also the source of significant political and economic leverage that offers the ability to impose serious and disruptive consequences on those in power within a monolithic and totally authoritarian system such as China. The use of that power is vital because the CCP is engaged in implementing a strategy aimed at dominating the world. Ironically, as is discussed in this analysis, the US and EU nations have been contributing greatly to the advancement of the CCP strategy financially, politically, and technologically.

China’s Emerging Quest for Empire

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has signaled his nation’s aim to become the world’s dominant overall power over the next thirty years. This includes not only economic and technological dominance, but also military strength. See, e.g., “China's 30-year Roadmap: Overtake USA and Dominate world with military 'built for war': Chinese leader Xi Jinping has laid out his plans for world domination with a 30-year plan to transform the country and surpass the US to become the biggest global superpower”. Simon Osborne, 10/19/17. https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/868333/Chinas-Xi-Jinping-communist-party-congress-beijing-30-year-plan-global-dominance.

“China’s 30-year deadline to rule the world: Beijing has outlined plans to become the world’s biggest superpower within the next 30 years.” Australia News, Debra Killalea.

“Xi Jinping heralds 'new era' of Chinese power at Communist party congress: “Xi said, it was time for his nation to transform itself into “a mighty force” that could lead the world on political, economic, military and environmental issues.” The Guardian, 10/18/17.

“China’s Plan for World Domination in AI Isn’t So Crazy After All”, Bloomberg News, Mark Bergen and David Ramli, 8/14/17.

“China's supercomputers race past US to world dominance: China doesn't just have the single fastest supercomputer in the world. It now dominates the list of the 500 fastest.” CNET, Stephen Shankland, 11/13/17.

China Is “Feeding” on the West for Money and Technology and Has Become a Neo-Colonial Power

We see a growing boldness in Chinese leaders’ mindset as China’s AI/robotics systems improve by leaps and bounds both economically and militarily. This is taking place while China has become a Neo-colonial power with its rapidly expanding economic and strategic colonization of African and South American nations. See, e.g., “China’s Investment in Africa: The New Colonialism?”, Elizabeth Manero, 2/3/17. http://harvardpolitics.com/world/chinas-investment-in-africa-the-new-colonialism/ and “The Dragon in Uncle Sam’s Backyard: China in Latin America”, 6/6/14. http://www.coha.org/the-dragon-in-uncle-sams-backyard-china-in-latin-america/.

China is using the financial surplus created by its trade advantages with the US and EU to build relationships, buy strategic locations such as was done with control of the Panama Canal, and create “friendships” with regimes in Africa and South America that involve resource deals, critical maritime locations, and agricultural and military base arrangements that benefit China. Given the worsening state of the Chinese economy as it overspends its budget and trade surpluses this has resulted in political benefit but economic harms to China internally.

As with its aggressive geopolitical expansion, China seeks to dominate AI/robotics. An irony is that China’s enormous balance of trade surplus with the US plays a major role in its ability to fund its economic and political development, research, military and propaganda. In 2017 alone, for example, China benefited from a $375 billion trade surplus with the United States. Census Bureau, “Trade in Goods with China” (2017 data). https://www.census.gov/foreign-trade/balance/c5700.html. U.S. China not only has a massive trade surplus with the US but with European Union members, reaching 180 billion Euros in 2016 or more than 200 billion dollars. That EU trading deficit has expanded significantly to the point of rising to Euro 396 in 2022, more than double that of 2016.

During his first term the Trump administration challenged what it considered China’s unfair trade practices to the point that, as of June 2018, there were fears raised about a trade war of the kind that appears to be developing in Trump’s second term. The undeniable and obvious reality to anyone who spends time examining its behavior is that China has been cheating for decades as that nation aggressively seeks global dominance but is only now being called on that behavior. China’s cheating involves multiple formal and informal trade barriers, currency manipulation, product dumping, government subsidization of production. China’s strategy goes far beyond the obvious, however, and includes widespread technology theft through espionage, and reverse engineering of external investors and manufacturers intellectual properties and legal rights without any real negative consequences.

On average the US and key EU nations combined, including those with significant AI/robotics capabilities, have been providing China with close to $650 billion annually in hard currency to pave its way to world dominance, and in doing so funding China’s military and private sector expansion and weapons development. This does not even include the deceptive country-of-origin trade practices in which China engages by shipping goods through nations such as Malaysia to hide their source and avoid tariffs.

The accumulation of very large trade surpluses with the EU and US has produced trillions of dollars and Euros flowing into China from the West. This still expanding river of financial and technological wealth has played an enormous role in China’s economic and technological development, military growth, and weapons investment. It has also funded China’s extensive international propaganda, surveillance activities, and acquisition of significant stakes in foreign companies as well as large payments to Western media such as the New York Times that has generated a steady stream of favorable articles.

Trade with the US and EU has given China a source of hard currency and access to priceless advanced technological expertise that has allowed it to achieve very rapid development in AI/robotics and other technical areas. It has also produced a large-scale military expansion. The US/China trade deficit is only part of the issue. Strategically, the US and EU have been unwisely funding their most significant and dangerous economic, political, and military competitor.

China is totally committed to AI/robotics development. It is seeking, for example, to become the world’s leader in AI/robotics.

This shift toward a dictatorship has been accompanied by an increase in intimidation and suppression of dissenting voices, including condemnation and threats of large-scale protests in the supposedly autonomous territory of Hong Kong. See, e.g. “China’s Warning About ‘Dictatorship’ Chant Chills Hong Kong Vigil”, David Tweed, 6/3/18. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-06-03/china-warning-on-dictatorship-chant-chills-hong-kong-vigil. The reality is that the leaders of China do not feel bound by legal promises or what in the West is called the “Rule” of Law. For the regime it is the Rule “By” Law, meaning force and unquestioning obedience.

While other East Asian nations have long viewed China with suspicion, Western nations continue to act as if the leaders of the Chinese state approach the world and political relationships in the same way they do. Nothing could be more wrong. The Chinese Communist Party cabal that controls China is a ruthless, self-centered and authoritarian monolith. While Western nations and the US shift authority and policy seemingly by the moment, China is running a complex and coherent strategy.

Xi’s strategy aimed at creating a dominant global empire can now be implemented over time as he plays the strategic “long game”. The Chinese Communist Party has eliminated term limits on the office of president so that Xi Jinping can continue in office. Xi is now China’s “president-for-life”, and this allows him to take the long view strategically and out wait the West’s constantly shifting and largely incoherent policy approaches.

We Have “Fed the Beast” and Given It Big Teeth

I have long been convinced that America and the countries of Western Europe that comprise the EU bloc have been funding their own stagnation and potential demise as Xi Jinping and the CCP implement a long term “total war without bullets” strategy. It takes only a quick reading of Sun Tzu’s Art of War to realize what we are talking about.

Here I am including some material that provides a sense of the reality of the situation we are facing and that we played a significant role in creating. With some assistance from Google’s AI systems the material outlines important issues about China’s economy, the CCP’s intentions, and the ways in which the CCP has implemented its strategy in full view of the world.

Look closely at what has happened since the US consented and approved China’s entrance into the trade benefits of the WTO, based on China’s promises of internal political and legal reforms that it has entirely and consistently dishonored.

US/China Trade Deficit Sampling (in Billions of Dollars)

1989. $6 Billion

1990. $10

1991. $12

1992. $18

1995. $33

1996. $39

1997. $49

1998. $56

1999. $68

China Admitted to WTO Membership in 2000

2000. $83

2001. $83

2002. $103

[Ongoing rapid growth period through 2024]

2020. $307

2021. $352

2022 $382

2023 $279

2024. $296

Sample of European Union Trade Deficit with China: (in Euros)

2024: Euro 304

2022 396

For the year 2024, China benefited from a $296 billion advantage in trade with the US, and a Euro 304 billion advantage with the EU that would be approximately $335 billion. That means a net gain in trade for China of $630 billion just for 2024. But that is not even close to being the “end of the story”. The CCP is a master thief. One key strategy in achieving its thefts and spreading influence is a fantastically diverse and sophisticated network of strategically placed people dedicated to commercial, technological and military espionage.

The seemingly naive, ignorant and/or flat out greedy corporate and political leadership of the US presents a surprisingly easy target. Estimates are that the US “gives” China numerous kinds of high level and critical intellectual property that costs the American economy somewhere between $225 and $600 billion annually on top of the balance of trade deficit. Taking the trade deficit and combining it with the value of intellectual property are looking at value being transferred to the CCP of something in the range of $900 Billion to more that a Trillion dollars on an annual basis from the US/EU trade combination plus intellectual property theft and espionage.

Bill Drexel and Klon Kitchen offer a key insight revealing how the CCP plays its “game” in the context of Artificial Intelligence, and that is only the proverbial “tip of the iceberg”.

“Pull US AI Research Out of China: Defense One”, CSET research shows that 10 percent of the AI labs for Facebook, Google, IBM and Microsoft are based in China”, Bill Drexel and Klon Kitchen, August 10, 2021. https://cset.georgetown.edu/article/pull-us-ai-research-out-of-china/.

“Housing the AI research labs of America’s cutting-edge tech companies in authoritarian China was never a good idea. But given that the Chinese government uses foreign tech companies to help

Drexel and Kitchen add:

“The danger of China capitalizing on American AI research in its borders also has chilling military import, as our defense leaders

Further proof of the power of greed and the fact that the “Titans” of commerce and capital have no national loyalty is offered by a former Director of Global Public Policy at Facebook in Senate testimony.

“Whistleblower tells Senate committee that Meta undermined US national security to cozy up to China: Sarah Wynn-Williams testified before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism”, Louis Casiano, 4/9/25. https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/whistleblower-tells-senate-committee-meta-undermined-us-national-security-cozy-up-china.

Sarah Wynn-Williams, who detailed her experience at Meta in the scathing memoir "Careless People," testified before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism that she witnessed Zuckerberg and other executives "repeatedly undermine US national security and betray American values". Wynn-Williams served as the director of Global Public Policy at Facebook, now Meta, for nearly seven years starting in 2011. She said company executives "did these things in secret to win favor with Beijing and build an $18 billion dollar business in China." Meta allegedly helped China develop advanced artificial intelligence to help outcompete American companies, she said. "We are engaged in a high-stakes

For a long time Western firms couldn’t resist being drawn into China’s orbit lest they lose opportunities to competitors. But Western companies that are desperate to enter the Chinese markets have far too often “kowtowed” to the pressures placed on them by the totalitarian Chinese regime. They are excited at the prospect of having access to China’s enormous consumer markets even though Chinese scientists and engineers take their technology as part of government rules and incorporate it into their own systems. In many instances, as Apple discovered, the Chinese companies with which they had started working then gained the lion’s share of the profits following an initial period when the technology was being transferred and redesigned by the “partner”.

Google developed an AI research arm in China. “Google is opening an artificial intelligence center in China”, Sherisse Pham, 12/13/17. http://money.cnn.com/2017/12/13/technology/google-ai-research-center-china/index.html. Since Google is the acknowledged leader in the most sophisticated aspects of Artificial Intelligence, including quantum computing, and the Chinese are absolute masters at the theft of others’ intellectual property, Google’s move will hand China state-of-the-art research and leapfrog a decade or more of R&D. Who do Google’s chief executives think will make up the research and management teams in their Chinese facilities? And to whom do those executives think their Chinese employees owe their loyalty? Chinese businesses, indirectly or directly, are arms of the Chinese government and critical mechanisms for implementing governmental policy.

The transfer of AI/robotics technology from Western corporations and universities has paid off for China. China has developed a supercomputer that has jumped ahead of US and European versions. “China builds world’s fastest supercomputer without U.S. chips: China’s massive system runs real applications and is ‘not just a stunt machine,’ says top U.S. supercomputing researcher”, Patrick Thibodeau, 6/20/16. http://www.computerworld.com/article/3085483/high-performance-computing/china-builds-world-s-fastest-supercomputer-without-u-s-chips.html.

A Consistent and Coherent Strategy

China’s ability to develop and implement a focused, consistent and coherent strategy over a lengthy period takes advantage of the fact that Western nations are blinded by internal short-term “democratic” and identity group contradictions, by political bickering and jockeying for power. In the US, EU and UK this includes frequent regime changes, the fear of Islamic terrorism and Middle Eastern military clashes, intense internal “identity group” schisms, and paternalistic cultural arrogance toward other nations.

Victor Davis Hanson relates how Japan achieved its amazing militarization and industrialization over a 60-year period following the Meiji Restoration. Compare this approach to the strategies now being implemented by Xi Jinping.

[Japan] soon sent tens of thousands of students to European (and, to a lesser extent, American) universities and military colleges. They mastered Western military organization firsthand. Japanese engineering students returned home with world-class expertise in aviation, nautical architecture and ballistics -- and a disdain for the supposed "decadence" of their mentors. The Japanese model was first to inspect and assess the latest European and American military technology: single-wing fighters, aircraft carriers, naval torpedo and dive bombers, and battleships. Then they copied the most promising designs but applied trademark Japanese craftsmanship and government support to make even bigger, sometimes better and often more numerous weapons.

China is following Japan’s strategy, one that led to World War II as Japan sought to dominate its East Asian neighbors through false promises of lucrative trade and lasting friendship. Under Xi Jinping’s leadership, China is committed to becoming the world’s dominant superpower over the next thirty years. This involves rapid development and implementation of the powers of Artificial Intelligence and robotics.

“China's New Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere”, Victor Davis Hanson, 11/23/17. https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2017/11/23/chinas_new_greater_east_asia_co-prosperity_sphere_135602.html.

Chinese President Xi Jinping offered a Soviet-style five-year plan for China's progress at the Communist Party congress in Beijing. Despite his talk of global cooperation, the themes were familiar socialist boilerplate about Chinese economic and military superiority to come. Implicit in the 205-minute harangue were echoes of the themes of the 1930s: A rising new Asian power would protect the region and replace declining Western influence. President Xi promised that the Chinese patronage offered a new option for his neighbors "to speed up their development while preserving their independence." Sound familiar? In the 1930s, Imperial Japan tried to square the same circle of importing Western technology while deriding the West. It deplored Western influence in Asia while claiming its own influence in the region was more authentic. … Depressed by the superior technology and wealth of Western visitors, late-19th-century Japan entered a breakneck race to create entire new industries -- mining, energy, steel -- out of nothing.

Even though Xi seeks to portray himself and China in a benign light through superficially humanistic speeches such as his 2017 presentation at the World Economic Forum in Davos, and as a smiling partner in interactions with Western nations, including the US and EU, the reality is that China is a threat to the nations of Asia and many others. “Xi Jinping’s Davos Speech Showed the World Has Turned Upside Down”, Bessma Momani, 1/18/17. http://www.newsweek.com/davos-2017-xi-jinping-economy-globalization-protectionism-donald-trump-543993.

Momani explains the emerging situation.

“Where the United States once claimed itself to be the center of research and development, technological innovation and intellectual property, Xi noted how China is encouraging domestic consumption and savings, growing its service sector to diversify from manufacturing, and is investing in and promoting green technologies.”

China’s “Unrestricted Warfare” Against America: They Spy, Steal and Intimidate: China and Its Theft of Western Technology

China has its “fingers” in so many “pies” around the world that its strategic capability must be admired. The scope of the nations activities are almost beyond imagination and can be found at so many levels it is mind-boggling. The following report provides a taste.

In their unending drive to access China’s markets, Western investors and political leaders have contributed greatly to China’s economic, technological and military development in ways that prove that “money has no loyalty” (unless it is China’s). The simple truth is that China would be far behind its current state of development if Western nations, companies, universities and investors had not provided the intellectual property and advanced research that has been transferred to that country, and if Western consumers had not financed China’s development through purchases. Consider the import of the progress described in a short list of reports.

“Leaked database shows global infiltration by CCP members, branches”, FORUM Staff, January 15, 2021. https://ipdefenseforum.com/2021/01/leaked-database-shows-global-infiltration-by-ccp-members-branches/.

Leaked documents reveal a global web of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) infiltration, with nearly 2 million party members embedded in multinational corporations, foreign consulates and universities, according to lawmakers and media organizations.

China’s incredibly rapid progress in AI/robotics development and weapons systems has been possible because the Chinese government has had substantial success at manipulating foreign companies. Western firms respond to the “carrot” of potential access to China’s massive and growing domestic consumer market often by opening intellectual property to Chinese partners or to Chinese industrial espionage. The Chinese “bargain” with Western companies has involved requirements of access to and transfer of technology to Chinese partners. Over a transitional period of five years or so, those “partnering” Chinese companies incorporate the technological knowledge of the Western companies to which they are linked into their own products. They then gain the greatest profits from selling their own “new” products to the internal Chinese markets the foreign companies had hoped to access. This is made clear by Apple’s experience in China.

Apple’s stumbles in China seem emblematic of a broader realization: US companies have less of a future there than many had hoped. For many years, the vast Chinese market — more than 1 billion consumers in a fast-growing economy — sent thrills of excitement up the spines of corporate managers throughout the developed world. Who cares about the stagnation in Europe and Japan, when China has many more people than all of those markets combined?

Given China’s blatant transgression of international laws protecting intellectual property this “knowledge theft” will enable China to leapfrog a decade of research and development. Noah Smith explains:

The physical placement of spies and observers is stunning in itself, as are the hundreds of thousands of university students China sends to America each year to study at the best of our science and engineering learning centers, but equally concerning and more dire is the extent to which they are both mastering the hacking of our databases and control systems as well as inserting programs into the technologies Americans purchase from China’s manufacturing centers.

“How Chinese Imports Are Leveraged in Cyberattacks: Chinese-made devices have been repeatedly exploited as part of a Beijing-backed effort to undermine and destabilize the United States”, Andrew Thornebrooke, April 09, 2025.

For more than a decade, cybersecurity experts across the government and private sectors have sounded the alarm about the increasing risks posed by technology products manufactured in China.

“Chinese Hackers Preparing for Conflict, US Cyber Official Says”, Reuters, 11/23/2024. https://www.theepochtimes.com/china/chinese-hackers-preparing-for-conflict-us-cyber-official-says-5764586?ea_src=frontpage&ea_cnt=a&ea_med=us-news-left-5.

“Chinese hackers are positioning themselves in U.S. critical infrastructure IT networks for a potential clash with the United States, a top American cybersecurity official said on Friday. Morgan Adamski, executive director of U.S. Cyber Command, said Chinese-linked cyber operations are aimed at gaining an advantage in case of a major conflict with the United States. Officials have warned that China-linked hackers have compromised IT networks and taken steps to carrying out disruptive attacks in the event of a conflict. Their activities include gaining access to key networks to enable potential disruptions such as manipulating heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems in server rooms, or disrupting critical energy and water controls, U.S. officials said earlier this year. … Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) [said] a suspected China-linked hack on U.S. telecommunications firms was the worst telecom hack in U.S. history. That cyber espionage operation, dubbed “Salt Typhoon,” has included stolen call records data, compromised communications of top officials of both major U.S. presidential campaigns before the Nov. 5 election, and telecommunications information related to U.S. law-enforcement requests, the FBI said recently.”

Bill Pan and Jan Jekielek lay out the hard reality of China’s strategy. They write:

“The United States’ dependence on Chinese-made extra-high voltage transformers is making it easier for China’s communist regime to switch off the U.S. power grid and throw the country into chaos, warned Tommy Waller, president of the Center for Security Policy.”

Paranoid and Intolerant of Dissent and Difference, Even in Universities

The Chinese, and here we mean those with political, economic and military power within the dominant political organism of the Chinese Communist Party and the military, are ambitious to a fault, arrogant due to their millennia of continued existence relative to “upstart” nations such as the US, resentful that they do not receive what they consider due respect, and simultaneously defensive after centuries of Mongol and Western dominance. This resentment and defensiveness creates a unique and dangerous mix of motivations that could easily become explosive.

The Chinese Communist Party is also understandably terrified of what could happen if many among the nation’s 1.4 billion population become exceedingly dissatisfied at the Party’s leadership and that dissension spreads. Mao’s “Long March”, the disastrous Cultural Revolution of the 1960s, and the democratic movement that led to the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre of thousands of university students are never far from the Party’s collective mind.

The Chinese leadership is instinctively paranoid, frightened of dissent, intolerant of criticism, and subject to misinterpretation and overreaction even to the point of military conflict. This is an important reason why China suppresses criticism, stifles any dissent, and why a seemingly innocent movement such as Falun Gong is banned and criminalized. It is why Xi Jinping is now requiring the suppression of free thought within China’s universities, requires the teaching of approved political thought as part of the curriculum, and is keeping watch on Chinese students studying abroad to ensure they are not “corrupted” by Western values.

The indoctrination of China’s students with acceptable political attitudes has become a key part of China’s brainwashing of its people. Xi Jinping has declared that the Party must dominate the curriculum of the nation’s universities. His order requires the educational system to put the Party and its aims at the center of the educational process in an effort to control what is learned in the interest of stability and preservation of the Communist Party’s supremacy and control. A report explains:

“Chinese authorities must intensify ideological controls on academia and turn universities into Communist party “strongholds”,

According to Xinhua, China’s official news agency goal, the goal is that universities must be transformed into “strongholds that adhere to party leadership” and political education should be made “more appealing”. Xi consolidated and elevated his political authority by removing term limits and being declared the party’s “core leader”. In presenting his order he said teachers needed to be both “disseminators of advanced ideology” and “staunch supporters of [party] governance”.

Confucius Institutes

US universities also feel they can gain students and status by partnering with such Chinese-sponsored programs such as the Confucius Institutes, a Chinese government sponsored strategy that has established numerous links with at least 70 American universities and is aimed at creating positive attitudes toward China. The money provided to US host universities by the Confucius Institutes program has deliberately been used by the Chinese government to create a financial dependency on the part of those universities.

“

China’s rapid technological development has also been aided by the blind self-interest of Western educational institutions. Many American universities have been “captured” by the Chinese. Universities in the U.S., for example, are desperate to maximize the numbers of Chinese students who pay full tuition at a time when many American universities are facing a decline in students. China sends hundreds of thousands of its youth to study advanced science and technology in US, and European, universities. They then bring that knowledge back into China.

Former FBI Director Christopher Wray has criticized the US academic sector for being naïve in regard to China’s intentions and manipulations. See “[Former] FBI director Christopher Wray tells Senate panel that American academe is naïve about the intelligence risks posed by Chinese students and scholars. Some worry his testimony risks tarring a big group of students as a security threat.” Elizabeth Redden, 2/15/18. https://www.insidehighered.com/news/2018/02/15/fbi-director-testifies-chinese-students-and-intelligence-threats. Wray warns:

“

This stealth assault runs the gamut from actual theft of technological developments from educational institutions to a concerted state program promoting transfer of sophisticated AI/robotics and other scientific knowledge for military and industrial applications to which China would otherwise not have access.

“

Is China’s Economy in Trouble? Yes! An Intelligently Handled Tariff Conflict Will Have Beneficial Effects for America and the EU

Google’s AI Overview to search “Is China’s economy in trouble?” https://www.google.com/search?q=Is+China's+economy+in+trouble? The Google AI system responded:

Yes, China's economy faces significant challenges, including slowing growth, a property sector crisis, high debt levels, and deflationary pressures, raising concerns about its long-term stability. Here's a more detailed look at the issues:

Key Challenges:

Slowing Growth:

China's economic growth has slowed considerably from its high-growth period, with GDP growth targets set at around 5% for the past few years.

Property Sector Crisis:

The real estate sector, once a major driver of China's economy, is in a downturn, with falling property prices, defaults by major developers, and a large number of unfinished or empty apartments.

High Debt Levels:

China's total debt, both public and corporate, is very high, reaching over 300% of GDP, which puts strain on the economy and limits the government's ability to implement further stimulus.

Deflationary Pressures:

China is experiencing deflation, or falling prices, which discourages spending and can further worsen economic conditions.

Consumer Confidence:

Consumer confidence is low, with people hesitant to spend due to concerns about the economy and the property sector.

Demographic Challenges:

China faces an aging population and a declining workforce, which could further slow down economic growth.

Trade Tensions:

Trade tensions with the United States and other countries could further complicate China's economic situation.

Youth Unemployment:

High youth unemployment is a growing problem in China.

“The Great Manufacturing Migration Out of China: Global manufacturers are fleeing China in favor of less expensive and more stable and predictable nations”, James Gorrie, 4/9/2025. https://www.theepochtimes.com/opinion/the-great-manufacturing-migration-out-of-china-5838614?ea_src=frontpage&ea_cnt=a&ea_med=opinion-7.

A variety of adversarial and trading scenarios could unfold, but one thing is certain: China’s golden days of being the world’s factory are

“Military Leaders Urge Bolstering of US Military to Counter CCP in Indo-Pacific: ‘Deterrence must be backed up by the real capability to fight and win,’ said Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command”, T.J. Muscaro, 4/10/2025. https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/military-leaders-urge-bolstering-of-us-military-to-counter-ccp-in-indo-pacific-5839889?ea_src=frontpage&ea_cnt=a&ea_med=top-news-18-top-stories-0.

The United States needs an all-around resurgence in its development of military capabilities to combat the growing threat from communist China in the Indo-Pacific, said Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, to the Senate Armed Services Committee on April 10.

Although full superiority will take time, China appears to have already surpassed the US in several critical AI/robotics areas. For instance, China has made extraordinary progress in the field of quantum computing, a technological development that promises computing performance orders of magnitude beyond the fastest supercomputers available today. China is focused on developing multiple quantum computing technologies, including a quantum-based satellite communications system, an ultra-secure quantum data link between Shanghai and Beijing, and has announced construction of a $10 billion quantum computing center. “China speeds ahead of U.S. as quantum race escalates, worrying scientists”, Tim Johnson, 10/23/17. http://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/nation-world/national/national-security/article179971861.html.

Even with its amazingly rapid developments on numerous technological fronts, China is beset by risks. Just as with the similarity to pre-war Japan’s strategy of dramatic military and economic growth and change, China faces challenges that endanger both that nation and others. An overheated economy, excessive borrowing to fund its activities, dependence on the US and Western Europe for markets that provide China with massive trade surpluses, and military adventurism, all combine in ways that threaten China’s future. China is not “master of its own destiny” at this point, even though it seeks to project a “face” of absolute power to the world. China, nonetheless, must deal with several serious problems. One analyst states in relation to China’s overheated market expansion that corporate debt poses a very significant threat, observing that: “It’s a fatal issue in China. Because of such a [government/bank] link, it is probably more urgent for China than other countries to resolve the debt problem”.”