When Fauci was schlonged in congress and said he 6-foot social distancing was made up, it was devastating for the entire thing turned on that…and it was made up? and these people want to walk away FREE? Fuck no! Too many lives were destroyed, lives lost….never…we have Redfield now fucking Trump by saying vaccine has harms, lockdowns and school closures went too far, masks dont work etc.

I mean, these bitches said complete opposite for 4 years and to do this now means they are trying to damage Trump…I can see it, they are getting a second shot at him and will harm his re-election…because he won’t shut up and he keeps praising lockdowns and vaccines that failed…so the public scratches their heads and now the same bitches who did the lockdowns and vaccine on us now saying we were right…yes it was a failure…but notice they take no blame and the only person it will hurt is Trump…especially if he keeps touting success for the public knows it was no success.

Again, Trump needs to distance himself from the vaccine and lockdowns and call these bitches out, all of them. You have Redfield interviewed by Fredo Cuomo and lays out complete bullshit and Fredo can’t question him properly for Fredo only knows about Don Lemon issues.

This is such crap and again, Trump must be quiet on lockdowns and vaccine if he cannot stand up and call out how harmful they have been and how much of a fraud all of this COVID was and what he will do about it. And how he will not let them damage us with no H5N1 fraud avian bird flu non-pandemic.