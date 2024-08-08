Trump will give us border, security, jobs. Remember that. Trump is the ONLY option.

Also, we need our guns, we need our 2nd amendment, we need to be able to defend ourselves and our women and daughters must have access to guns, legal guns. Trump will ensure that to deal with the illegal feral animals. Our women must be armed and if life threatened, our girls must shoot them dead! No question.

Look what has happened already to our 10, 11, 12, 13, 20 year old women, girls, they have been raped, brutalized, killed at the hands of the illegals…I told you what we let into USA at the hands of Harris, among the 20 million illegals, were 3rd world scum, medieval barbarians, low life fecal animals, beasts, less than human form residing in their minds in the 6th century…animals….and they came to rape and kill, nothing more…and take our tax-payer money…I cannot believe Harris and Biden INC. and Obama did not know this as they were part of Tashfeen Maliks etc…they knew…

Why did Harris and Biden and Obama allow millions of unvetted unskilled uneducated scum people, many are scum, into our nation, many nations emptied their jails, insane asylums and sent their crazy violent people to America with Harris arms open…we have millions of bad people, gang people, terrorists from Middle East (shaved their beards etc.), from Africa etc…who are in America today and read my words carefully…many American women, girls will be raped, brutalized, killed by these people.

Kamala Harris caused deaths of people in California, and now as VPOTUS with the breach of the borders. She must not be allowed near POTUS position, she will destroy USA, our nation will not be able to sustain this…Obama promised to transform USA, to make it an islamic enclave and he has been running USA while Biden has been POTUS…and he was on his way to making USA into an islamic enclave. We are in trouble. Harris will complete Obama’s goals, and she destroyed San Franscisco and California as AG, and will destroy USA as POTUS. She had no cash bail etc.

I warn, terror cells exist in USA today and amping up, they will kill Americans Bataclan style…

‘The men from Tajikistan came to the U.S. through the southern border and their criminal backgrounds checks came back clean at the time they crossed, officials familiar with the matter said.’

Bataclan France 2015 where the medieval islamist beasts stabbed women in their vaginas, sliced up their genitals, cut men balls off and stuffed into their mouths, gouged out their eyes, while alive, cut open their stomachs alive, the 2nd floor of the Bataclan had women who were decimated and cut up in ways that defied a human explanation…their venom and hate was reserved for women on the 2nd floor…

and these people have been let into USA…we do not know names or where they are…Harris and Biden and Mayorkas and Obama did this….they have placed our people, our women at elevated risk and when they get raped and die, look towards Harris and Biden…ask them why did they do this?

