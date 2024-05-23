More and more lies to come, more fraud, COVID worked yet did not do the job so they coming again especially as an election nears…they want to and need to steal votes, mail-ins and any way they can steal it for 45 is GOING to win…

Is this going to be another PCR-manufactured NON-pandemic also based on the lie of ASYMPTOMATIC transmission? I say YES! Be warned! Can they cook up something man-made to harm and kill us? Likely Yes…could they be trying? Yes too…have they succeeded so far? No. Will they succeed? No…why? they will need to bring something perfectly adapted to human airways etc. human cells and when Darwin spoke of ‘time’ in evolutionary biology terms, he did not mean a day or week or month, he meant one million years, tens of thousands of years…nothing can come from birds or cows or swine etc. that can adapt in days or weeks and stably spread unless they manipulate it in lab…so there may be a chance this is or has happened but so far whatever they did to H5N1 in lab (if GoF has been done) has failed for it is not transmitting to humans readily and from human to human…so failed!

and even COVID (or whatever it was they brought) showed us that this had to be multiple release for the ‘time’ needed was never there…you can play with something in lab and juice it up, but there must still be time for it to adapt cellularly…to spread efficiently.

IMO, as of today, all we do is NOTHING…turn off the fear porn…no masks, no vaccine, no lockdowns, nothing…yes, we make commonsense decisions, take reasonable precautions and we make decisions for ourselves…we use nasal oral rinses, vitamin D etc. (keep a supply of antibiotics on hand for there will be a run) and trust our natural immunity especially our natural INNATE immunity (innate antibodies and natural killer cells (NK cells) to do the first line of defense job…all we see now is a drive to MANUFACTURE a fake H5N1 non-pandemic out of nothing…is this the DISEASE X? Was H5N1 always in their back pocket playbook as DISEASE X? for more mRNA vaccine? A vaccine by Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman Sahin et al. that failed, was non-sterilizing, non-neutralizing and did not protect the airways and drove to negative efficacy and effectiveness and was deadly with massive natural selective pressure on the antigen (infectiousness of the COVID, if we believe it) and immune dysregulation and subversion?

This H5N1 is a ruse, a fraud…fear porn…today we have no information, no evidence, nothing to say it has spilled over to humans, no indications it has stably adapted to humans (respiratory airways etc.) and no indication there is efficient human-to-human spread. None.

Should we just walk away? No, we are dealing with malfeasants with depopulation agendas and death on the minds…evil…money, profits…so we anticipate, live calmy, but we have a healthy respect for malfeasance…I will write shortly on how I think we should manage in light of the fraud H5N1 (mostly do nothing) or if they did do some evil and how we should prudently prepare, respond.