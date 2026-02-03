https://www.foxnews.com/video/6252603254001

Over the past several years, medical doctors and academic scientists who stood up against the travesty of the COVID response were faced with severe cancellations and loss of wages and careers. These were ethical and honest people who sought mainly to inform and provide guidance to the general populations to facilitate their decision making. The result for many of these courageous Freedom fighter scientists and doctors was substantial hardship. As a direct result, many have had their reputations smeared, cancelled, tarnished and they suffered significant loss of income and career.

Dr. Paul Alexander is one of the ethical and honest scientists who spoke out early to warn us of the lack of scientific evidence for lockdowns, school closures, masking and social distancing, and the harms of COVID ‘vaccinations’ (mRNA and DNA platforms). Especially for healthy infants and children given the near zero risks then and now.

For his efforts and courage he (and family) has been severely punished in various by loss of employment, smears, slander, attacks in media, and this resulted income across the last years. He had particularly been hurt, black-listed, because of his work with and for President Trump in his first term as a senior pandemic advisor at HHS, Washington, DC. The adverse consequences have resulted in financial hardship, including the loss of several job career positions due to his advocacy. Once it became known that he worked for POTUS Trump and questioned the COVID lockdowns and the mRNA vaccines, he was blacklisted. It has had a staggering effect on his life, in terms of risks and financial income. This became even more pronounced when he went to Ottawa to stand with the Canadian truckers against COVID vaccine mandates (speaking out daily with Drs Hodkinson, Bridle etc.) outside of the Canadian Parliament, and when he led the US trucker convoy protests against vaccine mandates, going into the US Congress and Senate with the US truckers. The powers at be made it their duty to attack and smother and damage the careers of people like Dr. Alexander, and good doctors, scientists and people like Dr. Hodkinson, Dr. Trozzi, Dr. McCullough, Dr. Makis, Dr. Bridle, Dr. Thorp etc. The loss of his lifelong career (and others) is staggering, when we consider this, as well as his professional reputation.

Traditional scientists and physicians, and academic professionals like Dr. Alexander made sacrifices so others could know the truth. We must stand up and support them.

I propose we help where and if we can, and that we ought to share the financial consequences imposed on these scientists and doctors and I ask your consideration. It is not reasonable that they carry all of the consequences of their ethical actions on our behalf. And for so long. Many have never recovered and mainly because they took a stand.

For this reason, I’m asking for your temporary one-time financial assistance to help Dr. Alexander. Dr. Alexander is determined to remain a fierce advocate for improved health and well-being of the public and to be one of the skeptics and contrarians who will continue to inform the nation, to educate, to share information, and wage the battle against the fraud of the prior COVID pandemic (and any future such efforts to mislead and harm the populations) and the deadly ramifications of all the polices, from shielding lockdown polices under OWS (that were unnecessary and did not work and actually harmed) that the world followed, up to the harmful and unsafe mRNA vaccine that was not safety tested, was ineffective as did not protect the upper airways and did not function to sterilize the pathogen (did not stop infection or transmission) and has hurt so many. The implications of the continued COVID mRNA (DNA) platform vaccines remain staggering, and costs will be borne by societies for decades. Dr. Alexander wants the mRNA vaccine removed from US and Canadian (and other) markets given its ineffectiveness and lack of safety. He is determined to remain in the fight to achieve this (with other contrarians and skeptics) and to help ensure that governments do not again impose draconian unnecessary, specious, unscientific lockdown and vaccine constraints on societies that are not properly tested for effectiveness and safety, are often not needed, and which result in significant harm.

How Funds Will Be Used

All funds will be used, at the discretion of Dr. Alexander, to support his life circumstances as he sees fit.

Please give generously as the future of health care and evidence-informed decision-making for all of us rests upon the success of the efforts of good people like Dr. Paul Alexander, academic scientist.

Ted Kuntz